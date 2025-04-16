Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
WKN: 850222 | ISIN: US0255371017 | Ticker-Symbol: AEP
Tradegate
16.04.25
16:35 Uhr
94,20 Euro
-0,40
-0,42 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
NASDAQ-100
16.04.2025 17:50 Uhr
Think Power Solutions Renews Contract with AEP, Expanding AI-Enabled Utility Services with Industry-Leading Safety Record

Finanznachrichten News

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2025 / Think Power Solutions, a leading AI-enabled utility infrastructure solutions provider with an industry-leading safety record, is proud to announce the renewal of its contract with American Electric Power (AEP), one of the nation's largest electric utility companies. This agreement reinforces Think Power Solutions' commitment to delivering innovative infrastructure solutions and expert consultancy services to support AEP's transmission and construction initiatives.

Under the renewed contract, Think Power Solutions' highly skilled Consultants will provide Transmission Construction Representative Oversight Services (TCR Services) and Field Construction Oversight Services (FCR Services) for AEP's ongoing substation, line, aerial fiber, underground fiber, civil, and tower projects. These services include field construction oversight, data reporting, and other critical support across AEP's operational footprint.

"Think Power Solutions is honored to continue our long-standing work with AEP on AI-driven utility infrastructure solutions," said Hari Vasudevan, PE, Founder & CEO at Think Power Solutions. "Our team of expert consultants remains committed to delivering the highest quality oversight services-ensuring reliability, efficiency, and innovation in every project-while maintaining an uncompromising focus on safety."

Unmatched Commitment to Safety and Operational Excellence

At Think Power Solutions, safety isn't just a priority-it's a core value. The company has worked over 2 million hours injury-free, setting a benchmark for excellence in workplace safety. Think Power Solutions has earned AEP's prestigious Zero Harm Safety Club Award for achieving 69,000 and 138,000 injury-free hours on AEP's system. This commitment to safety extends beyond the field-ensuring the highest standards in both operations and workforce protection.

For over a decade, Think Power Solutions has served electric utility customers across Texas, the Southeast, and the Midwest, consistently delivering cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions powered by advanced technology and deep industry expertise. The company's dedication to excellence has been recognized through several accolades, including being rated a Great Place to Work for four consecutive years, with over 90% employee satisfaction. Additionally, Fortune magazine has recognized Think Power Solutions as one of the 48 Best Workplaces in Texas among small and medium-sized businesses for the last two years.

This contract renewal marks another milestone in Think Power Solutions' mission to revolutionize the utility infrastructure sector with AI-driven solutions, exceptional service, and an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence.

About Think Power Solutions

Think Power Solutions is a leading AI-enabled utility infrastructure solutions provider. With a client-centric approach, innovative solutions, and a culture of excellence, Think Power Solutions continues to attract top talent and deliver industry-leading services and products.

For more information visit: https://www.thinkpowersolutions.com

Follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook

For more details contact:
Sayantan Dasgupta
Director Marketing - Brand & Content
Think Power Solutions
sayantan.dasgupta@thinkpowersolutions.com

SOURCE: Think Power Solutions



