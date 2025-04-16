Ascom Holding AG: Ascom Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Baar, Switzerland, April 16, 2025



At the Annual General Meeting held on April 16, 2025, in Zug, the shareholders of Ascom Holding AG approved by a large majority all proposals presented by the Board of Directors.



54 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting. In total, 20'238'079 registered shares with voting rights were represented, which corresponds to 56.22 % of the share capital. They approved all proposals of the Board of Directors including:

Approval of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2024. The shareholders decided to pay out a gross dividend of CHF 0.10 per share for the 2024 financial year.

Approval of the 2024 Remuneration Report and Sustainability Report.

All members of the Board of Directors and its Chairman Dr. Valentin Chapero Rueda were re-elected for another one-year term. Nicole Burth Tschudi, Laurent Dubois, and Dr. Monika Krüsi were also re-elected to the Compensation and Nomination Committee.

Approval of the future remuneration for the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board.

Approval of an amendment to the Articles of Association stating that the company strives to create sustainable value. Furthermore, the shareholders decided to introduce a term limit of 12 years for members of the Board of Directors, while at the same time abolishing the age limit of 70 years.

Attachment