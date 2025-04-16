Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon: Surgeons Perform Life-Changing Total Hip Replacement for Three-Legged Cat

Advanced Technology Helps the Bone, Joint and Spine Center Perform a Complex Hip Replacement at the Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon

Known for its advanced veterinary medicine, the Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon offers emergency and specialty services to the Pacific Northwest region. With a state-of-the-art facility and a team of board-certified professionals, VRCCO provides the technology and expertise required to tackle complex cases and achieve results that may otherwise not be possible. A notable example is a feline total hip replacement case brought to VRCCO in September 2024.

Moira's Total Hip Replacement Surgery



Before her trip to the Veterinary Referral Center, Moira experienced a severe fracture that led to the amputation of her right hind leg. After this surgery, it was discovered that she had also sustained an injury to her pelvis, which included a chronic luxation (dislocation) of her left hip. This injury was preventing Moira from living a pain-free, active life.

Her pet parent brought her into VRCCO's Bone, Joint and Spine Center to meet with veterinary surgeon Dr. Mauricio Dujowich. Dr. Dujowich assessed Moira's case and proposed a total hip replacement surgery, an especially complex procedure given her size and the fact that she only had one back leg.

Total hip replacements have been performed successfully in dogs for decades, but it is only in more recent years that veterinary surgeons have been able to replace smaller hips. Very few surgeons have received the specialized training needed to perform these advanced small-breed surgeries. The implant systems (the nano and micro hip) are distinct and require alternative instruments, different from those used in traditional canine hip replacements. Moira's case was particularly challenging because she has only one back leg, and her new hip would have to bear a significant amount of weight immediately after surgery.

Dr. Dujowich states, "To ensure the best possible outcome, our team performed a CT scan and used 3D printing technology to create an exact model of Moira's hip and femur. Given how small her bones were, precision was critical. Understanding her specific anatomy and practicing on the 3D models of the hip and femur allowed the team to refine their approach, ensuring everything went well on surgery day."

Having the ability to perform "dry runs" of this surgery helped VRCCO surgeons understand the subtle differences in Moira's small anatomy. This was imperative to maximize the chance of success for her procedure. Thanks to this thorough preparation, Moira's surgery went smoothly and she quickly adapted to a pain-free life on three legs.

But the real hero of Moira's story is her devoted pet parent for taking a chance on Moira and trusting the surgical team at VRCCO to find the best possible solution for her. Because of that love, the dedication of the VRCCO team, and the success of this surgery, Moira is now thriving - living her happiest, healthiest life. To learn more about Moira's journey with VRCCO, click to watch her video story on YouTube, Facebook or Instagram.

