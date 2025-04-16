Behavioral Innovations Expands Into Maryland, Bringing Expert ABA Therapy to Children With Autism

New Centers Offer High-Quality, Evidence-Based Care to Families of Children of Autism

Behavioral Innovations, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, has announced its expansion into Maryland with the opening of new state-of-the-art ABA centers. This marks a significant milestone in the organization's 25-year commitment to delivering compassionate, evidence-based autism care.

As Maryland experiences a growing prevalence of autism, the need for accessible, high-quality services has become more urgent. Behavioral Innovations is addressing this critical demand by offering individualized ABA therapy, early intervention programs, and a family-centered approach to care-all designed to support each child's unique developmental journey.

"We are thrilled to bring our proven ABA therapy services to the families of Maryland," said Ed Maher, Chief Executive Officer of Behavioral Innovations. "Our mission is to empower children with autism to reach their full potential, and we are committed to being a trusted partner in care for families across the state."

Key Highlights of Behavioral Innovations' Maryland Expansion:

25 Years of Clinical Excellence: Evidence-based ABA therapy delivered by highly trained and compassionate clinicians.

Fast-Tracked Enrollment: Streamlined intake process for timely access to services.

Center-Based Therapy: Personalized treatment plans in a structured, supportive setting.

Early Intervention Programs: Targeted strategies to drive progress in young children during critical developmental years.

The new Maryland centers will offer center-based ABA therapy in a nurturing environment where children can build critical skills across communication, behavior, and daily living. The organization also prioritizes collaboration with families, pediatricians, and care teams to ensure holistic and coordinated care.

Behavioral Innovations' expansion includes new centers in key Maryland communities, strategically located in the Greater Baltimore and Washington area to increase access to care for families across the region. "Access to quality ABA therapy can make a life-changing impact," added Maher. "We are honored to serve Maryland families and provide the clinical support their children need to thrive."

Behavioral Innovations welcomes families, healthcare providers, and community organizations to learn more about ABA therapy services available in Maryland.

About Behavioral Innovations

Behavioral Innovations is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism. For over 25 years, the organization has championed compassionate, evidence-based care that supports children and families in reaching their full potential. Learn more at www.StartABA.com.

