The European Commission has cleared a €400 million ($455. 2 million) Spanish aid program to scale renewable hydrogen output, backing up to 345 MW of electrolyzer capacity and targeting 221,000 tons of production via the EU Hydrogen Bank's 2025 auction round. The European Commission has approved a €400 million Spanish state aid scheme to support renewable hydrogen production through the European Hydrogen Bank's "Auctions-as-a-Service" mechanism for the 2025 auction round. The commission said the scheme will support up to 345 MW of electrolyzer capacity and enable the production of as much as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...