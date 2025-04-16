Disney+ Coming Soon to Whale TV Models

Whale TV to Bring More Premium Entertainment to Whale TV Users Globally with Disney+

AMSTERDAM, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent TV OS maker Whale TV and the Walt Disney Company have reached an agreement to bring Disney+ to Whale TV enabled smart TVs. Coming soon, on existing Whale TV devices, users will be able to add Disney+ from the app store and enjoy thousands of hours of premium entertainment content including popular titles such as Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Lucasfilm's Andor and more. On new Whale TV models, Disney+ will be available on the home screen upon startup.

"Disney+ is one of the top global streaming services with a massive fandom, and is requested a lot by our users," said Lucas Huang, VP Content Distribution at Whale TV. "We strive to offer the best of global and local services on our platform, so there is always something to watch for everyone."

Through the built-in app store, Whale TV users will soon be able to download the Disney+ app to their device. Users can then sign up through the app or sign in with their existing Disney+ subscription. Eligible consumers who purchase a Whale TV enabled television in Brazil and Panama will also be able to redeem a complimentary 12-month subscription to Disney+*.

About Whale TV

Whale TV is an independent TV operating system that makes TVs smart and simple to use. Since its inception in 2011, the company has worked with 400+ TV brands and enables 43.5M monthly active TVs around the world to help consumers discover, find and watch their favorite entertainment. With its easy-to-use TV OS, the company connects consumers, TV brands, content providers and advertisers. Whale TV is headquartered in Singapore and has teams collaborating across the globe to make TV better for everyone.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star, and in the U.S., eligible bundle subscribers can also access select Hulu and ESPN+ content on Disney+**, including next day TV, Hulu and ESPN Originals, live sports events and studio programming. The direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ offers an unmatched collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S. that give subscribers access to different combinations of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

