Sabre Corporation: Sabre renews long-term strategic partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts to help drive revenue to member hotels, including addition of SynXis Retailing and Gift Cards

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Hospitality, a division of leading global travel technology company Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), today announced a multi-year renewal of its strategic partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, to now include SynXis Retailing and Gift Card & Vouchers. The partnership aims to help create additional revenue streams and attract new guests to Preferred Hotels & Resorts' member hotels.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. The renewal agreement includes SynXis Booking Engine, GDS Distribution, Call Center Services, Digital Marketing, and SynXis Voice Agent solutions across its global brands.

This partnership expansion ensures that Preferred Hotels & Resorts continues to have access to the full suite of Sabre's hospitality solutions to support the company's goal of increasing adoption of its I Prefer Hotel Rewards program and expanding distribution of its member hotels.

"Preferred Hotels & Resorts is not only a marquee customer but a true strategic partner for Sabre Hospitality, representing some of the most distinguished hotels in the world," said Frank Trampert, Senior Vice President, Global Managing Director Commercial at Sabre Hospitality. "Our enduring relationship with Preferred reflects the strength of our collaboration, built on mutual trust, shared vision, and a commitment to co-innovation. Together, we continue to push boundaries, elevate guest experiences, and drive meaningful impact across the hospitality industry."

"Sabre has long been a valued technology provider to Preferred, and we are pleased to continue our partnership as we further modernize our technology solutions, helping ensure customer satisfaction and personalization," said Michelle Woodley, President of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "The additional value of Sabre's Gift Card & Vouchers combined with SynXis Retailing technology keeps us ahead of the game in the ever-changing hospitality technology space, while not losing sight of the needs of our employees and customers."

About Sabre Corporation???

Sabre Corporation is a leading technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today - empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in?Southlake,?Texas, USA, with employees across the world, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries globally. For more information visit?www.sabre.com.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences?, Preferred Pride?, and Preferred Golf offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

SABR-F

Media Contacts:

Cassidy Smith-Broyles

[email protected]

Chandra Moyse

[email protected]

Investors

Brian Evans

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation