OTC Markets Group Welcomes Sprott Physical Copper Trust to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Sprott Physical Copper Trust (TSX: COP.UN; OTCQX: SPHCF), has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Sprott Physical Copper Trust upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Sprott Physical Copper Trust begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SPHCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are very pleased that the Sprott Physical Copper Trust has begun trading on OTCQX," said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management. "We look forward to providing US investors with greater access to the world's only physical copper fund."

About Sprott Physical Copper Trust

Sprott Physical Copper Trust seeks to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded alternative for investors interested in holding physical copper without the inconvenience typical of a direct investment in copper metal.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link®?Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

