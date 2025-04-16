Anzeige
WKN: A40SU2 | ISIN: US0209521071 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.04.25
17:22 Uhr
1,320 US-Dollar
+0,120
+10,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2025 14:36 Uhr
Alpha Modus Corp.: Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) Shareholder Letter

Finanznachrichten News

CORNELIUS, N.C., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dear Shareholders,

Since our public debut through the successful completion of our DeSPAC transaction, Alpha Modus has remained unwavering in its mission to drive long-term shareholder value through the strategic advancement of our patent-protected, AI-powered retail technologies.

We are proud to report that in the months following our transition to a publicly traded company, we have consistently delivered on this mission:

  • Filed New Infringement Actions: We have strategically initiated multiple patent infringement lawsuits targeting unauthorized use of our proprietary technologies by major players in retail and tech, reinforcing the strength and enforceability of our IP portfolio.
  • Achieved First Major Settlement: We secured our first litigation settlement-validating our position, establishing a financial benchmark for future enforcement, and setting the stage for additional favorable outcomes.
  • Expanded Our Patent Portfolio: We have broadened our IP footprint with new patent filings that strengthen and extend the scope of our core patents, particularly those underpinning dynamic, AI-powered retail engagement systems.
  • Advanced Licensing and Sales Strategy: We are actively pursuing licensing deals with large retail and tech enterprises, creating a dual-channel revenue model-one driven by litigation outcomes, the other by commercial adoption.

Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to generate substantial recurring revenue from both royalty-bearing settlements and enterprise technology licenses. These revenue streams are core to our long-term vision and are expected to grow as we continue to enforce our IP and scale our commercial efforts.

It is also important to contextualize our current valuation. Companies operating in the AI-driven retail technology space often trade at significantly higher multiples based on projected revenue, particularly when supported by strong IP and a forward-leaning commercial strategy. Given our progress, pipeline, and the precedents we've now established, we believe Alpha Modus is deeply undervalued relative to its true potential.

As we continue to release news around settlements, licenses, and new enforcement actions, we believe the market will begin to better recognize the intrinsic and future value of our company.

We thank you for your continued belief in our vision, and we remain resolute in our commitment to transforming this company into a category-defining leader-and a powerful vehicle for shareholder returns.

Sincerely,
William Alessi
Chief Executive Officer
Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.
(NASDAQ: AMOD)

Contacts:
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@alphamodus.com
+1 (704) 252-5050
Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X


