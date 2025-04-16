Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
16.04.25
15:29 Uhr
1,190 Euro
-0,010
-0,83 %
16.04.2025 18:33 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Apr-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
16 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               16 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      235,547 
Highest price paid per share:         105.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          102.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.3703p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 315,496,993 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (315,496,993) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      104.3703p                    235,547

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
225              104.00          08:29:55         00332474179TRLO1     XLON 
594              104.00          08:29:55         00332474180TRLO1     XLON 
225              104.00          08:29:55         00332474181TRLO1     XLON 
1600              103.40          08:58:47         00332482682TRLO1     XLON 
1557              103.00          08:58:47         00332482683TRLO1     XLON 
779              104.60          09:29:53         00332496335TRLO1     XLON 
769              104.40          09:29:54         00332496345TRLO1     XLON 
750              104.40          09:29:54         00332496352TRLO1     XLON 
754              104.20          09:30:53         00332496958TRLO1     XLON 
100              103.80          09:35:34         00332501960TRLO1     XLON 
688              103.80          09:35:34         00332501961TRLO1     XLON 
792              103.60          09:35:35         00332501969TRLO1     XLON 
807              104.20          09:52:00         00332507187TRLO1     XLON 
796              104.00          09:52:29         00332507266TRLO1     XLON 
85               103.80          10:24:24         00332518439TRLO1     XLON 
684              103.80          10:24:24         00332518440TRLO1     XLON 
801              103.60          10:44:18         00332524207TRLO1     XLON 
72               103.60          10:44:18         00332524208TRLO1     XLON 
1500              103.60          10:44:18         00332524209TRLO1     XLON 
2428              103.60          10:44:18         00332524210TRLO1     XLON 
3000              103.60          10:44:18         00332524211TRLO1     XLON 
1000              103.60          10:44:18         00332524212TRLO1     XLON 
1455              103.60          10:44:18         00332524213TRLO1     XLON 
49               103.60          10:44:18         00332524214TRLO1     XLON 
1000              103.60          10:44:18         00332524215TRLO1     XLON 
358              104.40          10:44:18         00332524216TRLO1     XLON 
780              104.00          10:44:19         00332524219TRLO1     XLON 
755              104.00          10:44:19         00332524220TRLO1     XLON 
758              104.20          11:00:05         00332527858TRLO1     XLON 
809              104.00          11:14:18         00332528272TRLO1     XLON 
809              104.00          11:14:18         00332528273TRLO1     XLON 
808              104.00          11:14:18         00332528274TRLO1     XLON 
2367              103.80          11:14:19         00332528275TRLO1     XLON 
812              104.60          13:20:24         00332531561TRLO1     XLON 
811              104.60          13:20:24         00332531562TRLO1     XLON 
4000              104.60          13:20:24         00332531564TRLO1     XLON 
2627              104.60          13:20:24         00332531565TRLO1     XLON 
1373              104.60          13:20:24         00332531566TRLO1     XLON 
2627              104.60          13:20:24         00332531567TRLO1     XLON 
3737              104.60          13:20:24         00332531568TRLO1     XLON 
263              104.60          13:20:24         00332531569TRLO1     XLON 
1110              104.60          13:20:24         00332531570TRLO1     XLON 
2309              104.60          13:20:24         00332531572TRLO1     XLON 
835              104.60          13:20:24         00332531573TRLO1     XLON 
380              104.60          13:20:24         00332531563TRLO1     XLON 
856              104.60          13:20:24         00332531574TRLO1     XLON 
1000              104.60          13:20:24         00332531571TRLO1     XLON 
785              105.00          14:20:50         00332533952TRLO1     XLON 
784              105.00          14:20:50         00332533953TRLO1     XLON 
3000              105.00          14:20:50         00332533938TRLO1     XLON 
1000              105.00          14:20:50         00332533939TRLO1     XLON 
651              105.00          14:20:50         00332533940TRLO1     XLON 
2349              105.00          14:20:50         00332533941TRLO1     XLON 
1651              105.00          14:20:50         00332533942TRLO1     XLON 
1349              105.00          14:20:50         00332533943TRLO1     XLON 
4000              105.00          14:20:50         00332533944TRLO1     XLON 
2505              105.00          14:20:50         00332533945TRLO1     XLON 
505              105.00          14:20:50         00332533946TRLO1     XLON 
3495              105.00          14:20:50         00332533947TRLO1     XLON 
10               105.00          14:20:50         00332533948TRLO1     XLON 
745              105.00          14:20:50         00332533949TRLO1     XLON 
213              105.00          14:20:50         00332533950TRLO1     XLON 
1362              105.00          14:20:50         00332533951TRLO1     XLON 
327              105.00          14:55:30         00332536452TRLO1     XLON 
440              105.00          14:55:30         00332536453TRLO1     XLON 
1483              105.00          14:55:30         00332536454TRLO1     XLON 
197              105.00          14:55:30         00332536455TRLO1     XLON 
911              105.00          14:55:30         00332536456TRLO1     XLON 
3089              105.00          14:55:30         00332536457TRLO1     XLON 
911              105.00          14:55:30         00332536458TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2025 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.