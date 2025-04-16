DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 16-Apr-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 16 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 16 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 235,547 Highest price paid per share: 105.00p Lowest price paid per share: 102.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.3703p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 315,496,993 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (315,496,993) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 104.3703p 235,547

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 225 104.00 08:29:55 00332474179TRLO1 XLON 594 104.00 08:29:55 00332474180TRLO1 XLON 225 104.00 08:29:55 00332474181TRLO1 XLON 1600 103.40 08:58:47 00332482682TRLO1 XLON 1557 103.00 08:58:47 00332482683TRLO1 XLON 779 104.60 09:29:53 00332496335TRLO1 XLON 769 104.40 09:29:54 00332496345TRLO1 XLON 750 104.40 09:29:54 00332496352TRLO1 XLON 754 104.20 09:30:53 00332496958TRLO1 XLON 100 103.80 09:35:34 00332501960TRLO1 XLON 688 103.80 09:35:34 00332501961TRLO1 XLON 792 103.60 09:35:35 00332501969TRLO1 XLON 807 104.20 09:52:00 00332507187TRLO1 XLON 796 104.00 09:52:29 00332507266TRLO1 XLON 85 103.80 10:24:24 00332518439TRLO1 XLON 684 103.80 10:24:24 00332518440TRLO1 XLON 801 103.60 10:44:18 00332524207TRLO1 XLON 72 103.60 10:44:18 00332524208TRLO1 XLON 1500 103.60 10:44:18 00332524209TRLO1 XLON 2428 103.60 10:44:18 00332524210TRLO1 XLON 3000 103.60 10:44:18 00332524211TRLO1 XLON 1000 103.60 10:44:18 00332524212TRLO1 XLON 1455 103.60 10:44:18 00332524213TRLO1 XLON 49 103.60 10:44:18 00332524214TRLO1 XLON 1000 103.60 10:44:18 00332524215TRLO1 XLON 358 104.40 10:44:18 00332524216TRLO1 XLON 780 104.00 10:44:19 00332524219TRLO1 XLON 755 104.00 10:44:19 00332524220TRLO1 XLON 758 104.20 11:00:05 00332527858TRLO1 XLON 809 104.00 11:14:18 00332528272TRLO1 XLON 809 104.00 11:14:18 00332528273TRLO1 XLON 808 104.00 11:14:18 00332528274TRLO1 XLON 2367 103.80 11:14:19 00332528275TRLO1 XLON 812 104.60 13:20:24 00332531561TRLO1 XLON 811 104.60 13:20:24 00332531562TRLO1 XLON 4000 104.60 13:20:24 00332531564TRLO1 XLON 2627 104.60 13:20:24 00332531565TRLO1 XLON 1373 104.60 13:20:24 00332531566TRLO1 XLON 2627 104.60 13:20:24 00332531567TRLO1 XLON 3737 104.60 13:20:24 00332531568TRLO1 XLON 263 104.60 13:20:24 00332531569TRLO1 XLON 1110 104.60 13:20:24 00332531570TRLO1 XLON 2309 104.60 13:20:24 00332531572TRLO1 XLON 835 104.60 13:20:24 00332531573TRLO1 XLON 380 104.60 13:20:24 00332531563TRLO1 XLON 856 104.60 13:20:24 00332531574TRLO1 XLON 1000 104.60 13:20:24 00332531571TRLO1 XLON 785 105.00 14:20:50 00332533952TRLO1 XLON 784 105.00 14:20:50 00332533953TRLO1 XLON 3000 105.00 14:20:50 00332533938TRLO1 XLON 1000 105.00 14:20:50 00332533939TRLO1 XLON 651 105.00 14:20:50 00332533940TRLO1 XLON 2349 105.00 14:20:50 00332533941TRLO1 XLON 1651 105.00 14:20:50 00332533942TRLO1 XLON 1349 105.00 14:20:50 00332533943TRLO1 XLON 4000 105.00 14:20:50 00332533944TRLO1 XLON 2505 105.00 14:20:50 00332533945TRLO1 XLON 505 105.00 14:20:50 00332533946TRLO1 XLON 3495 105.00 14:20:50 00332533947TRLO1 XLON 10 105.00 14:20:50 00332533948TRLO1 XLON 745 105.00 14:20:50 00332533949TRLO1 XLON 213 105.00 14:20:50 00332533950TRLO1 XLON 1362 105.00 14:20:50 00332533951TRLO1 XLON 327 105.00 14:55:30 00332536452TRLO1 XLON 440 105.00 14:55:30 00332536453TRLO1 XLON 1483 105.00 14:55:30 00332536454TRLO1 XLON 197 105.00 14:55:30 00332536455TRLO1 XLON 911 105.00 14:55:30 00332536456TRLO1 XLON 3089 105.00 14:55:30 00332536457TRLO1 XLON 911 105.00 14:55:30 00332536458TRLO1 XLON

