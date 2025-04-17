DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-Apr-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 17 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 17 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 299,080 Highest price paid per share: 104.40p Lowest price paid per share: 101.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 103.1139p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 315,197,913 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (315,197,913) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 103.1139p 299,080

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1512 103.80 08:17:33 00332643789TRLO1 XLON 1400 103.60 08:21:42 00332645598TRLO1 XLON 232 103.60 08:21:42 00332645599TRLO1 XLON 245 104.40 08:30:50 00332649253TRLO1 XLON 1570 104.00 08:30:51 00332649260TRLO1 XLON 787 104.00 08:37:00 00332653909TRLO1 XLON 300 104.00 09:18:21 00332693229TRLO1 XLON 200 104.00 09:18:54 00332693698TRLO1 XLON 200 104.00 09:20:54 00332695720TRLO1 XLON 4000 104.00 09:21:04 00332696189TRLO1 XLON 2423 104.00 09:21:04 00332696190TRLO1 XLON 1577 104.00 09:21:04 00332696191TRLO1 XLON 2423 104.00 09:21:04 00332696192TRLO1 XLON 777 104.00 09:21:04 00332696193TRLO1 XLON 1577 104.00 09:21:04 00332696194TRLO1 XLON 1646 104.00 09:21:04 00332696195TRLO1 XLON 2354 104.00 09:21:04 00332696196TRLO1 XLON 3223 104.00 09:21:04 00332696198TRLO1 XLON 777 104.00 09:21:04 00332696199TRLO1 XLON 2446 104.00 09:21:04 00332696200TRLO1 XLON 1577 104.00 09:21:04 00332696201TRLO1 XLON 1165 104.00 09:21:04 00332696202TRLO1 XLON 730 104.00 09:21:04 00332696203TRLO1 XLON 147 104.00 09:21:04 00332696197TRLO1 XLON 528 104.00 09:21:04 00332696204TRLO1 XLON 777 104.20 09:21:05 00332696209TRLO1 XLON 138 104.00 09:21:06 00332696230TRLO1 XLON 4000 104.00 09:21:06 00332696227TRLO1 XLON 646 104.00 09:21:06 00332696232TRLO1 XLON 1612 104.00 09:21:06 00332696228TRLO1 XLON 138 104.00 09:21:06 00332696239TRLO1 XLON 646 104.00 09:21:06 00332696240TRLO1 XLON 2388 104.00 09:21:06 00332696237TRLO1 XLON 1586 104.00 09:21:06 00332696238TRLO1 XLON 771 104.00 09:22:36 00332697744TRLO1 XLON 808 104.00 09:30:00 00332705368TRLO1 XLON 3229 104.00 09:30:00 00332705367TRLO1 XLON 1621 104.00 09:30:00 00332705373TRLO1 XLON 200 104.20 09:42:26 00332717286TRLO1 XLON 200 104.20 09:48:39 00332723995TRLO1 XLON 200 104.20 10:03:08 00332739303TRLO1 XLON 755 104.00 10:10:01 00332746085TRLO1 XLON 2379 104.00 10:10:01 00332746080TRLO1 XLON 73 104.00 10:10:01 00332746081TRLO1 XLON 571 104.40 10:46:41 00332778615TRLO1 XLON 196 104.40 11:12:48 00332789093TRLO1 XLON 571 104.40 11:12:48 00332789094TRLO1 XLON 5 104.40 11:12:48 00332789095TRLO1 XLON 1297 104.00 11:31:01 00332789465TRLO1 XLON 244 104.00 11:37:25 00332789580TRLO1 XLON 2630 104.00 11:37:25 00332789581TRLO1 XLON 802 104.00 12:08:11 00332790407TRLO1 XLON 1191 104.00 12:08:11 00332790406TRLO1 XLON 734 104.00 12:08:11 00332790408TRLO1 XLON 734 104.00 12:08:11 00332790409TRLO1 XLON 797 103.80 12:08:12 00332790410TRLO1 XLON 63 104.00 12:10:28 00332790450TRLO1 XLON 383 104.00 12:10:28 00332790451TRLO1 XLON 288 104.00 12:10:28 00332790452TRLO1 XLON 374 104.00 12:10:29 00332790453TRLO1 XLON 1750 104.00 12:11:29 00332790474TRLO1 XLON 624 104.00 12:11:29 00332790475TRLO1 XLON 47 104.00 12:11:31 00332790477TRLO1 XLON 249 104.00 12:11:31 00332790478TRLO1 XLON 230 104.00 12:11:48 00332790483TRLO1 XLON 522 104.00 12:11:48 00332790484TRLO1 XLON 1088 104.00 12:11:49 00332790485TRLO1 XLON 1591 103.80 12:11:49 00332790486TRLO1 XLON 254 104.00 12:11:57 00332790490TRLO1 XLON 477 104.00 12:11:57 00332790491TRLO1 XLON 230 104.00 12:11:57 00332790492TRLO1 XLON 792 104.00 12:11:57 00332790493TRLO1 XLON 104 104.00 12:11:57 00332790494TRLO1 XLON 13444 104.00 12:11:57 00332790495TRLO1 XLON 1556 104.00 12:11:57 00332790496TRLO1 XLON 8930 104.00 12:11:57 00332790497TRLO1 XLON 6409 104.00 12:11:58 00332790498TRLO1 XLON 1502 104.00 12:11:58 00332790503TRLO1 XLON 4981 104.00 12:11:58 00332790499TRLO1 XLON 3610 104.00 12:11:58 00332790500TRLO1 XLON 1601 104.00 12:11:58 00332790504TRLO1 XLON 1446 104.00 12:11:58 00332790501TRLO1 XLON 7767 104.00 12:11:58 00332790502TRLO1 XLON 1604 103.60 12:12:01 00332790505TRLO1 XLON 27 103.20 12:12:04 00332790506TRLO1 XLON 97 103.20 12:15:14 00332790572TRLO1 XLON 1561 103.00 12:17:30 00332790592TRLO1 XLON 590 102.60 12:34:59 00332790910TRLO1 XLON 212 102.60 12:34:59 00332790911TRLO1 XLON 802 102.60 12:34:59 00332790912TRLO1 XLON 150000 102.50 12:50:25 00332791145TRLO1 XLON 1796 102.60 12:53:53 00332791305TRLO1 XLON 3094 102.60 12:53:53 00332791306TRLO1 XLON 801 102.40 12:53:53 00332791307TRLO1 XLON 801 102.00 12:53:55 00332791308TRLO1 XLON 774 101.80 12:53:55 00332791309TRLO1 XLON 767 102.20 13:11:06 00332791619TRLO1 XLON 639 101.80 13:53:21 00332792214TRLO1 XLON 68 101.80 14:38:40 00332793562TRLO1 XLON 113 101.80 14:38:40 00332793563TRLO1 XLON 639 101.80 14:38:40 00332793564TRLO1 XLON 99 102.00 14:38:50 00332793566TRLO1 XLON 760 102.00 14:38:50 00332793567TRLO1 XLON 235 102.00 14:39:05 00332793580TRLO1 XLON 57 102.00 14:39:08 00332793582TRLO1 XLON 819 102.00 14:59:00 00332794565TRLO1 XLON 648 102.00 15:24:17 00332795713TRLO1 XLON 648 101.80 15:31:42 00332796101TRLO1 XLON 148 101.80 15:31:42 00332796102TRLO1 XLON 515 101.40 15:39:04 00332796440TRLO1 XLON 515 101.20 15:39:47 00332796477TRLO1 XLON 243 101.20 15:39:47 00332796478TRLO1 XLON 575 101.40 15:50:47 00332797148TRLO1 XLON 178 101.40 15:57:40 00332797427TRLO1 XLON 575 101.40 15:57:40 00332797428TRLO1 XLON 382 102.20 16:07:32 00332798130TRLO1 XLON 459 102.00 16:07:49 00332798139TRLO1 XLON 363 102.00 16:10:03 00332798215TRLO1 XLON 280 102.00 16:10:03 00332798216TRLO1 XLON 179 102.00 16:10:03 00332798217TRLO1 XLON 169 101.80 16:12:43 00332798306TRLO1 XLON 234 102.20 16:15:49 00332798515TRLO1 XLON 547 102.20 16:15:49 00332798516TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

