WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
17.04.25
15:29 Uhr
1,160 Euro
-0,030
-2,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
17.04.2025 18:27 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Apr-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
17 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               17 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      299,080 
Highest price paid per share:         104.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          101.20p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 103.1139p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 315,197,913 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (315,197,913) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      103.1139p                    299,080

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1512              103.80          08:17:33         00332643789TRLO1     XLON 
1400              103.60          08:21:42         00332645598TRLO1     XLON 
232              103.60          08:21:42         00332645599TRLO1     XLON 
245              104.40          08:30:50         00332649253TRLO1     XLON 
1570              104.00          08:30:51         00332649260TRLO1     XLON 
787              104.00          08:37:00         00332653909TRLO1     XLON 
300              104.00          09:18:21         00332693229TRLO1     XLON 
200              104.00          09:18:54         00332693698TRLO1     XLON 
200              104.00          09:20:54         00332695720TRLO1     XLON 
4000              104.00          09:21:04         00332696189TRLO1     XLON 
2423              104.00          09:21:04         00332696190TRLO1     XLON 
1577              104.00          09:21:04         00332696191TRLO1     XLON 
2423              104.00          09:21:04         00332696192TRLO1     XLON 
777              104.00          09:21:04         00332696193TRLO1     XLON 
1577              104.00          09:21:04         00332696194TRLO1     XLON 
1646              104.00          09:21:04         00332696195TRLO1     XLON 
2354              104.00          09:21:04         00332696196TRLO1     XLON 
3223              104.00          09:21:04         00332696198TRLO1     XLON 
777              104.00          09:21:04         00332696199TRLO1     XLON 
2446              104.00          09:21:04         00332696200TRLO1     XLON 
1577              104.00          09:21:04         00332696201TRLO1     XLON 
1165              104.00          09:21:04         00332696202TRLO1     XLON 
730              104.00          09:21:04         00332696203TRLO1     XLON 
147              104.00          09:21:04         00332696197TRLO1     XLON 
528              104.00          09:21:04         00332696204TRLO1     XLON 
777              104.20          09:21:05         00332696209TRLO1     XLON 
138              104.00          09:21:06         00332696230TRLO1     XLON 
4000              104.00          09:21:06         00332696227TRLO1     XLON 
646              104.00          09:21:06         00332696232TRLO1     XLON 
1612              104.00          09:21:06         00332696228TRLO1     XLON 
138              104.00          09:21:06         00332696239TRLO1     XLON 
646              104.00          09:21:06         00332696240TRLO1     XLON 
2388              104.00          09:21:06         00332696237TRLO1     XLON 
1586              104.00          09:21:06         00332696238TRLO1     XLON 
771              104.00          09:22:36         00332697744TRLO1     XLON 
808              104.00          09:30:00         00332705368TRLO1     XLON 
3229              104.00          09:30:00         00332705367TRLO1     XLON 
1621              104.00          09:30:00         00332705373TRLO1     XLON 
200              104.20          09:42:26         00332717286TRLO1     XLON 
200              104.20          09:48:39         00332723995TRLO1     XLON 
200              104.20          10:03:08         00332739303TRLO1     XLON 
755              104.00          10:10:01         00332746085TRLO1     XLON 
2379              104.00          10:10:01         00332746080TRLO1     XLON 
73               104.00          10:10:01         00332746081TRLO1     XLON 
571              104.40          10:46:41         00332778615TRLO1     XLON 
196              104.40          11:12:48         00332789093TRLO1     XLON 
571              104.40          11:12:48         00332789094TRLO1     XLON 
5               104.40          11:12:48         00332789095TRLO1     XLON 
1297              104.00          11:31:01         00332789465TRLO1     XLON 
244              104.00          11:37:25         00332789580TRLO1     XLON 
2630              104.00          11:37:25         00332789581TRLO1     XLON 
802              104.00          12:08:11         00332790407TRLO1     XLON 
1191              104.00          12:08:11         00332790406TRLO1     XLON 
734              104.00          12:08:11         00332790408TRLO1     XLON 
734              104.00          12:08:11         00332790409TRLO1     XLON 
797              103.80          12:08:12         00332790410TRLO1     XLON 
63               104.00          12:10:28         00332790450TRLO1     XLON 
383              104.00          12:10:28         00332790451TRLO1     XLON 
288              104.00          12:10:28         00332790452TRLO1     XLON 
374              104.00          12:10:29         00332790453TRLO1     XLON 
1750              104.00          12:11:29         00332790474TRLO1     XLON 
624              104.00          12:11:29         00332790475TRLO1     XLON 
47               104.00          12:11:31         00332790477TRLO1     XLON 
249              104.00          12:11:31         00332790478TRLO1     XLON 
230              104.00          12:11:48         00332790483TRLO1     XLON 
522              104.00          12:11:48         00332790484TRLO1     XLON 
1088              104.00          12:11:49         00332790485TRLO1     XLON 
1591              103.80          12:11:49         00332790486TRLO1     XLON 
254              104.00          12:11:57         00332790490TRLO1     XLON 
477              104.00          12:11:57         00332790491TRLO1     XLON 
230              104.00          12:11:57         00332790492TRLO1     XLON 
792              104.00          12:11:57         00332790493TRLO1     XLON 
104              104.00          12:11:57         00332790494TRLO1     XLON 
13444             104.00          12:11:57         00332790495TRLO1     XLON 
1556              104.00          12:11:57         00332790496TRLO1     XLON 
8930              104.00          12:11:57         00332790497TRLO1     XLON 
6409              104.00          12:11:58         00332790498TRLO1     XLON 
1502              104.00          12:11:58         00332790503TRLO1     XLON 
4981              104.00          12:11:58         00332790499TRLO1     XLON 
3610              104.00          12:11:58         00332790500TRLO1     XLON 
1601              104.00          12:11:58         00332790504TRLO1     XLON 
1446              104.00          12:11:58         00332790501TRLO1     XLON 
7767              104.00          12:11:58         00332790502TRLO1     XLON 
1604              103.60          12:12:01         00332790505TRLO1     XLON 
27               103.20          12:12:04         00332790506TRLO1     XLON 
97               103.20          12:15:14         00332790572TRLO1     XLON 
1561              103.00          12:17:30         00332790592TRLO1     XLON 
590              102.60          12:34:59         00332790910TRLO1     XLON 
212              102.60          12:34:59         00332790911TRLO1     XLON 
802              102.60          12:34:59         00332790912TRLO1     XLON 
150000             102.50          12:50:25         00332791145TRLO1     XLON 
1796              102.60          12:53:53         00332791305TRLO1     XLON 
3094              102.60          12:53:53         00332791306TRLO1     XLON 
801              102.40          12:53:53         00332791307TRLO1     XLON 
801              102.00          12:53:55         00332791308TRLO1     XLON 
774              101.80          12:53:55         00332791309TRLO1     XLON 
767              102.20          13:11:06         00332791619TRLO1     XLON 
639              101.80          13:53:21         00332792214TRLO1     XLON 
68               101.80          14:38:40         00332793562TRLO1     XLON 
113              101.80          14:38:40         00332793563TRLO1     XLON 
639              101.80          14:38:40         00332793564TRLO1     XLON 
99               102.00          14:38:50         00332793566TRLO1     XLON 
760              102.00          14:38:50         00332793567TRLO1     XLON 
235              102.00          14:39:05         00332793580TRLO1     XLON 
57               102.00          14:39:08         00332793582TRLO1     XLON 
819              102.00          14:59:00         00332794565TRLO1     XLON 
648              102.00          15:24:17         00332795713TRLO1     XLON 
648              101.80          15:31:42         00332796101TRLO1     XLON 
148              101.80          15:31:42         00332796102TRLO1     XLON 
515              101.40          15:39:04         00332796440TRLO1     XLON 
515              101.20          15:39:47         00332796477TRLO1     XLON 
243              101.20          15:39:47         00332796478TRLO1     XLON 
575              101.40          15:50:47         00332797148TRLO1     XLON 
178              101.40          15:57:40         00332797427TRLO1     XLON 
575              101.40          15:57:40         00332797428TRLO1     XLON 
382              102.20          16:07:32         00332798130TRLO1     XLON 
459              102.00          16:07:49         00332798139TRLO1     XLON 
363              102.00          16:10:03         00332798215TRLO1     XLON 
280              102.00          16:10:03         00332798216TRLO1     XLON 
179              102.00          16:10:03         00332798217TRLO1     XLON 
169              101.80          16:12:43         00332798306TRLO1     XLON 
234              102.20          16:15:49         00332798515TRLO1     XLON 
547              102.20          16:15:49         00332798516TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  383615 
EQS News ID:  2120588 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2120588&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2025 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
