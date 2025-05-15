Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 15:29
1,350 Euro
-2,88 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3401,64020:54
Dow Jones News
15.05.2025 19:39 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: RAG-Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: RAG-Result of AGM 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: RAG-Result of AGM 
15-May-2025 / 18:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
15 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") 
 
Poll Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting 
 
Following its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, the Company announces that all resolutions proposed to 
shareholders as set out in the Notice of AGM were carried by the requisite majority on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 14 
were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as special resolutions. The table set out 
below shows the votes cast on each resolution. 
 
 
                            Votes for     Votes against  Total votes cast 
Resolution                                                   Votes 
                            Number   %   Number   %   Number   % of  withheld 
                                                    ISC 
       To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 
1.      of the Company for the year ended 31   238,142,512 100.00 3,858   0.00 238,146,370 75.94% 23,898 
       December 2024 
2.      To approve the Directors' Remuneration  233,970,779 98.24 4,181,355 1.76 238,152,134 75.94% 18,134 
       Policy 
       To approve the Directors' Remuneration 
       Report 
3.                           238,136,993 99.99 14,637   0.01 238,151,630 75.94% 18,638 
       (excluding the Directors' Remuneration 
       Policy) 
4.      To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP  238,079,916 99.97 65,453   0.03 238,145,369 75.94% 24,899 
       as auditors of the Company 
5.      To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee 238,103,148 99.98 41,353   0.02 238,144,501 75.94% 25,767 
       to fix the remuneration of the auditors 
6.      To elect Ken Stannard as a Director    233,956,973 98.24 4,193,943 1.76 238,150,916 75.94% 19,352 
7.      To re-elect Lisa Jacobs as Director    238,141,261 100.00 11,411   0.00 238,152,672 75.94% 17,596 
8.      To elect Tony Nicol as a Director     238,042,251 99.95 109,915  0.05 238,152,166 75.94% 18,102 
9.      To re-elect Geeta Gopalan as a Director  237,107,947 99.56 1,044,221 0.44 238,152,168 75.94% 18,100 
10.      To re-elect Helen Beck as a Director   232,962,849 97.82 5,189,319 2.18 238,152,168 75.94% 18,100 
11.      To re-elect Hendrik Nelis as a Director  230,254,602 96.68 7,897,566 3.32 238,152,168 75.94% 18,100 
12.      To re-elect Neil Rimer as a Director   233,774,602 98.16 4,377,566 1.84 238,152,168 75.94% 18,100 
13.      Political donations            233,280,199 97.97 4,840,175 2.03 238,120,374 75.93% 49,894 
14.      Directors' authority to allot shares   186,303,150 78.23 51,849,493 21.77 238,152,643 75.94% 17,625 
15.      Disapplication of pre-emption rights *  186,305,076 78.23 51,847,340 21.77 238,152,416 75.94% 17,852 
       Disapplication of pre-emption rights in 
       connection 
16.                           186,306,165 78.23 51,846,251 21.77 238,152,416 75.94% 17,852 
       with an acquisition or specified capital 
       investment* 
17.      Purchase of own shares*          238,122,162 99.99 30,479   0.01 238,152,641 75.94% 17,627 
18.      Notice of general meeting*        238,090,219 99.97 63,155   0.03 238,153,374 75.94% 16,894

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring 75% of votes cast to be carried.

To view the full wording of the resolutions, please refer to the Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website.

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes cast. Votes "For" include discretionary votes. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

On Thursday 15 May 2025, the total number of issued ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM was 313,613,109.

While all resolutions were passed at today's AGM with a clear majority, the Board notes that Resolutions 14, 15, and 16 received 21.77% of votes against. We intend to engage with relevant shareholders in due course to further understand their views. We will provide an update within six months as required by the UK Corporate Governance Code.

For and on behalf of

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Lucy Vernall

Company Secretary

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Leigh Rimmer

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  388669 
EQS News ID:  2138990 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2138990&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2025 13:03 ET (17:03 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.