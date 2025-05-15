Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 09:15
1,350 Euro
-2,88 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3401,50010:13
15.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
15.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
110 Leser



Funding Circle Holdings plc: Completion of Share Buyback Programme and Commencement of New Buyback Programme

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Completion of Share Buyback Programme and Commencement of New Buyback Programme 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: Completion of Share Buyback Programme and Commencement of New Buyback Programme 
15-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 May 2025 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
(the "Company") 
Completion of Share Buyback Programme 
and Commencement of New Buyback Programme 
The Company announces that on 14 May 2025 it completed its second GBP25 million share buyback programme, with the Company 
repurchasing a total of 21,040,683 ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each in its share capital (the "Ordinary Shares") equating 
to 6.72% of the Company's issued and outstanding capital. Following the cancellation of the repurchased Ordinary 
Shares, Funding Circle has 312,954,121 Ordinary Shares in issue. 
Further to the announcement of 23 April 2025, the Company is pleased to announce the commencement of the new share 
buyback programme of up to a maximum consideration of GBP25 million, (the "New Buyback Programme"). It is intended that 
any purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled or held in Treasury to satisfy awards under the Company's employee 
share schemes. 
Any purchases of Ordinary Shares by the Company under the New Buyback Programme will be carried out on the London Stock 
Exchange in compliance with the relevant conditions for trading, restrictions regarding time and volume, disclosure and 
reporting obligations, and price conditions. The New Buyback Programme will be carried out in accordance with the 
parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European 
Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and Chapter 12 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules using the average daily 
volume of Ordinary Shares traded in April 2025, being the month preceding the month of this announcement. The Company 
may repurchase up to 50% of this average daily volume. 
The New Buyback Programme will be conducted by the Company in accordance with the general authority to repurchase 
Ordinary Shares granted by the Company's shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "Authority"), and with a 
future such authority, if granted by the Company's shareholders, that has been put to the Company's 2025 Annual General 
Meeting (the "2025 AGM") in the ordinary course (the "Proposed Authority). The maximum number of Ordinary Shares that 
the Company may purchase under the Authority, which expires on the earlier of the conclusion of the 2025 AGM and 30 
June 2025, is 54,085,678. The maximum number of Ordinary Shares that the Company may purchase under the Buyback 
Programme thereafter will be limited to the maximum number of Ordinary Shares that the Company is authorised to 
purchase under the Proposed Authority, if granted by shareholders, being 47,803,082. 
It is expected that, unless terminated earlier, the New Buyback Programme will end on the date on which the total GBP 
purchase price of all Ordinary Shares purchased by Funding Circle pursuant to the Programme is equal to, or as close as 
possible to, GBP25 million. The Company has appointed its broker, Investec Bank plc, to manage the share buyback 
programme to repurchase Ordinary Shares on its behalf. 
 
ENDS 
 
Enquiries: 
Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle Holdings plc   ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer 
Headland Consultancy 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has 
extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. 
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and 
data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For 
institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and 
delivers robust and attractive returns. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  388366 
EQS News ID:  2137808 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2137808&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
