3 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Notice of Capital Markets Event Funding Circle Holdings plc, ("Funding Circle" or the "Company"), the UK's leading SME finance platform, is today holding a capital markets event for analysts and institutional investors. The event will include presentations from Funding Circle's executive and senior management, covering: Our SME customers, strong brand and distribution

Our Products enabling SMEs to borrow, pay later and spend: term loans, FlexiPay and Term Loan

Our differentiated platform capabilities: Credit risk, technology, data and AI

Our resilient and capital light funding model

The event will be followed by a Q&A session. The Company issued its Full Year 2024 Results on 6 March 2025. No material new information will be disclosed today. A copy of the presentation made to attendees will subsequently be made available on Funding Circle's website: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/ - ENDS - For further information please contact: Funding Circle Holdings plc ir@fundingcircle.com Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer Headland Consultancy Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) Notes to editors About Funding Circle: Funding Circle is the UK's leading SME finance platform. We operate in a large, attractive and growing market, with over £80bn of outstanding debt in the UK SME market and £1.3trn of B2B SME payments each year. In the UK, Funding Circle has extended c.£15bn in credit to c.110,000 businesses. We provide an unrivalled customer experience, powered by data and technology. This advantage is clear in our credit assessment process, with our models 3x better at discriminating risk than traditional bureau scores. It also delivers superior results for our customers. 77% of applicants receive an instant decision, we have a strong NPS of 79 and see strong repeat usage, especially with FlexiPay. We are constantly looking at ways to innovate our product offering which enables customers to borrow, pay later and spend with Funding Circle and serve more small business needs. In Q3 2024, we launched a new Cashback credit card for everyday business spending.



