Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 26-Jun-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 26 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 26 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 21,209 Highest price paid per share: 124.60p Lowest price paid per share: 123.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.6874p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,074,905 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,074,905) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.6874p 21,209

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 580 124.00 08:11:56 00342038074TRLO1 XLON 581 124.00 08:14:20 00342039016TRLO1 XLON 625 123.80 08:17:54 00342044525TRLO1 XLON 596 123.40 08:40:31 00342057144TRLO1 XLON 582 123.60 08:44:30 00342058934TRLO1 XLON 60 123.40 08:51:54 00342062409TRLO1 XLON 530 123.40 08:51:54 00342062410TRLO1 XLON 599 123.20 09:08:43 00342069860TRLO1 XLON 58 123.60 09:16:24 00342073824TRLO1 XLON 136 124.40 09:42:14 00342085165TRLO1 XLON 617 124.60 10:58:58 00342127645TRLO1 XLON 634 124.40 11:05:47 00342127938TRLO1 XLON 633 124.40 11:05:47 00342127939TRLO1 XLON 1251 123.80 11:07:57 00342128029TRLO1 XLON 1241 123.40 11:09:51 00342128119TRLO1 XLON 627 123.80 11:21:08 00342128737TRLO1 XLON 244 124.00 11:24:22 00342128857TRLO1 XLON 592 124.00 11:24:49 00342128877TRLO1 XLON 276 124.00 11:25:01 00342128878TRLO1 XLON 630 123.80 11:26:35 00342128917TRLO1 XLON 590 124.20 11:47:32 00342129715TRLO1 XLON 618 123.80 12:20:16 00342131282TRLO1 XLON 617 123.80 12:20:16 00342131283TRLO1 XLON 1163 123.60 12:20:28 00342131340TRLO1 XLON 598 123.40 12:47:48 00342132206TRLO1 XLON 598 123.40 12:47:48 00342132207TRLO1 XLON 1193 123.20 12:55:25 00342132526TRLO1 XLON 1273 123.00 12:58:02 00342132586TRLO1 XLON 636 123.00 12:58:02 00342132587TRLO1 XLON 1291 123.00 13:00:10 00342132718TRLO1 XLON 72 123.40 13:00:45 00342132737TRLO1 XLON 167 124.00 13:00:45 00342132738TRLO1 XLON 598 124.60 14:45:57 00342137560TRLO1 XLON 632 124.60 14:47:46 00342137868TRLO1 XLON 60 124.40 14:48:56 00342137950TRLO1 XLON 11 124.40 14:48:56 00342137951TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

