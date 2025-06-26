Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
26.06.25 | 15:29
1,430 Euro
+2,14 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4301,72018:44
Dow Jones News
26.06.2025 18:27 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Jun-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
26 June 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  26 June 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         21,209 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    123.6874p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,074,905 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,074,905) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      123.6874p                       21,209

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
580             124.00          08:11:56         00342038074TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             124.00          08:14:20         00342039016TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             123.80          08:17:54         00342044525TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             123.40          08:40:31         00342057144TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             123.60          08:44:30         00342058934TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              123.40          08:51:54         00342062409TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             123.40          08:51:54         00342062410TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             123.20          09:08:43         00342069860TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              123.60          09:16:24         00342073824TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             124.40          09:42:14         00342085165TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             124.60          10:58:58         00342127645TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             124.40          11:05:47         00342127938TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             124.40          11:05:47         00342127939TRLO1     XLON 
 
1251             123.80          11:07:57         00342128029TRLO1     XLON 
 
1241             123.40          11:09:51         00342128119TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             123.80          11:21:08         00342128737TRLO1     XLON 
 
244             124.00          11:24:22         00342128857TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             124.00          11:24:49         00342128877TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             124.00          11:25:01         00342128878TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             123.80          11:26:35         00342128917TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             124.20          11:47:32         00342129715TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             123.80          12:20:16         00342131282TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             123.80          12:20:16         00342131283TRLO1     XLON 
 
1163             123.60          12:20:28         00342131340TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             123.40          12:47:48         00342132206TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             123.40          12:47:48         00342132207TRLO1     XLON 
 
1193             123.20          12:55:25         00342132526TRLO1     XLON 
 
1273             123.00          12:58:02         00342132586TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             123.00          12:58:02         00342132587TRLO1     XLON 
 
1291             123.00          13:00:10         00342132718TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              123.40          13:00:45         00342132737TRLO1     XLON 
 
167             124.00          13:00:45         00342132738TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             124.60          14:45:57         00342137560TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             124.60          14:47:46         00342137868TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              124.40          14:48:56         00342137950TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              124.40          14:48:56         00342137951TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  394133 
EQS News ID:  2161404 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2161404&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2025 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
