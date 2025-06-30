DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 30-Jun-2025 / 16:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 June 2025 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") Total Voting Rights In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company announces the following information. As at 30 June 2025, the Company's issued share capital consists of 311,096,114 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, all with voting rights. The Company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: Funding Circle: Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault About Funding Circle: Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: TVR TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 394378 EQS News ID: 2162772 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

