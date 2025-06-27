DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 27-Jun-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 27 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 27 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 15,994 Highest price paid per share: 127.00p Lowest price paid per share: 125.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 126.5342p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,058,911 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,058,911) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 126.5342p 15,994

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 649 126.60 08:14:51 00342223050TRLO1 XLON 612 126.60 08:40:06 00342234348TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 10:17:50 00342289128TRLO1 XLON 645 126.60 10:43:56 00342304230TRLO1 XLON 614 126.20 10:53:21 00342307831TRLO1 XLON 631 125.60 10:53:30 00342307916TRLO1 XLON 201 125.80 11:51:38 00342311143TRLO1 XLON 216 125.80 12:59:00 00342313909TRLO1 XLON 621 127.00 13:32:03 00342315376TRLO1 XLON 632 126.80 13:39:06 00342315606TRLO1 XLON 1025 126.80 13:45:25 00342315815TRLO1 XLON 645 126.80 14:31:45 00342318693TRLO1 XLON 630 126.60 14:32:13 00342318891TRLO1 XLON 1 126.00 14:33:02 00342319216TRLO1 XLON 629 126.00 14:33:02 00342319217TRLO1 XLON 11 126.40 15:04:52 00342323051TRLO1 XLON 213 126.40 15:11:18 00342323432TRLO1 XLON 177 126.60 15:11:58 00342323499TRLO1 XLON 207 126.80 15:12:15 00342323503TRLO1 XLON 633 126.40 15:14:19 00342323576TRLO1 XLON 654 126.00 15:14:23 00342323579TRLO1 XLON 613 125.40 15:14:23 00342323580TRLO1 XLON 614 125.60 15:16:36 00342323691TRLO1 XLON 317 126.60 15:59:53 00342326237TRLO1 XLON 424 126.80 15:59:53 00342326238TRLO1 XLON 48 126.80 15:59:59 00342326243TRLO1 XLON 1132 127.00 16:00:08 00342326278TRLO1 XLON 1174 127.00 16:00:10 00342326285TRLO1 XLON 1181 127.00 16:00:10 00342326286TRLO1 XLON 645 126.80 16:01:52 00342326409TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

