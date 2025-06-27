Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Jun-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
27 June 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  27 June 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         15,994 
 
Highest price paid per share:            127.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             125.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    126.5342p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,058,911 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,058,911) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      126.5342p                        15,994

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
649             126.60          08:14:51         00342223050TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             126.60          08:40:06         00342234348TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             127.00          10:17:50         00342289128TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             126.60          10:43:56         00342304230TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             126.20          10:53:21         00342307831TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             125.60          10:53:30         00342307916TRLO1     XLON 
 
201             125.80          11:51:38         00342311143TRLO1     XLON 
 
216             125.80          12:59:00         00342313909TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             127.00          13:32:03         00342315376TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             126.80          13:39:06         00342315606TRLO1     XLON 
 
1025             126.80          13:45:25         00342315815TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             126.80          14:31:45         00342318693TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             126.60          14:32:13         00342318891TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              126.00          14:33:02         00342319216TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             126.00          14:33:02         00342319217TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              126.40          15:04:52         00342323051TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             126.40          15:11:18         00342323432TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             126.60          15:11:58         00342323499TRLO1     XLON 
 
207             126.80          15:12:15         00342323503TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             126.40          15:14:19         00342323576TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             126.00          15:14:23         00342323579TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             125.40          15:14:23         00342323580TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             125.60          15:16:36         00342323691TRLO1     XLON 
 
317             126.60          15:59:53         00342326237TRLO1     XLON 
 
424             126.80          15:59:53         00342326238TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              126.80          15:59:59         00342326243TRLO1     XLON 
 
1132             127.00          16:00:08         00342326278TRLO1     XLON 
 
1174             127.00          16:00:10         00342326285TRLO1     XLON 
 
1181             127.00          16:00:10         00342326286TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             126.80          16:01:52         00342326409TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  394256 
EQS News ID:  2162022 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2025 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
