DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Jun-2025 / 17:19 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 4 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 6,865 Highest price paid per share: 112.80p Lowest price paid per share: 111.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 111.7196p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,892,992 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,892,992) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 111.7196p 6,865

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 713 112.80 08:30:11 00339271482TRLO1 XLON 735 111.40 08:38:59 00339276170TRLO1 XLON 20 112.00 08:56:18 00339285996TRLO1 XLON 281 112.00 08:56:18 00339285997TRLO1 XLON 119 112.00 08:56:25 00339286049TRLO1 XLON 662 112.00 09:05:21 00339291365TRLO1 XLON 643 111.80 10:07:29 00339326881TRLO1 XLON 2344 111.40 10:08:03 00339327273TRLO1 XLON 33 111.40 10:08:03 00339327274TRLO1 XLON 592 111.40 10:08:03 00339327275TRLO1 XLON 723 111.80 10:35:41 00339348094TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

