Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 15-May-2025 / 17:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 15 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 15 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 48,046 Highest price paid per share: 118.00p Lowest price paid per share: 116.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 116.7964p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,906,075 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,906,075) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 116.7964p 48,046

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 654 118.00 08:08:23 00336245317TRLO1 XLON 654 118.00 08:08:23 00336245318TRLO1 XLON 629 117.40 08:08:23 00336245319TRLO1 XLON 666 117.60 09:55:17 00336323233TRLO1 XLON 666 117.60 09:55:17 00336323234TRLO1 XLON 1050 117.40 09:55:29 00336323388TRLO1 XLON 86 117.40 10:00:31 00336327210TRLO1 XLON 644 117.60 10:00:32 00336327236TRLO1 XLON 240 117.60 10:00:32 00336327237TRLO1 XLON 644 117.40 10:00:42 00336327317TRLO1 XLON 12 117.40 10:00:42 00336327318TRLO1 XLON 440 117.40 10:00:51 00336327389TRLO1 XLON 649 117.20 10:03:27 00336329252TRLO1 XLON 230 117.20 10:08:48 00336333577TRLO1 XLON 548 117.40 10:09:53 00336334308TRLO1 XLON 57 117.40 10:09:53 00336334309TRLO1 XLON 535 117.40 10:09:53 00336334310TRLO1 XLON 330 117.40 10:09:53 00336334311TRLO1 XLON 159 117.40 10:09:53 00336334312TRLO1 XLON 130 117.40 10:35:48 00336350746TRLO1 XLON 200 117.40 10:49:50 00336359870TRLO1 XLON 638 117.40 10:50:00 00336359980TRLO1 XLON 315 117.20 10:56:18 00336362963TRLO1 XLON 350 117.20 10:56:18 00336362964TRLO1 XLON 8 116.80 11:06:00 00336363976TRLO1 XLON 1 116.80 11:10:29 00336364046TRLO1 XLON 923 117.20 12:17:02 00336366395TRLO1 XLON 646 117.00 12:17:35 00336366400TRLO1 XLON 9 117.00 12:17:35 00336366401TRLO1 XLON 174 117.20 12:17:35 00336366402TRLO1 XLON 1505 117.20 12:17:35 00336366403TRLO1 XLON 162 117.00 12:17:35 00336366404TRLO1 XLON 655 116.80 12:39:44 00336367034TRLO1 XLON 661 116.80 12:39:44 00336367035TRLO1 XLON 670 116.80 12:39:45 00336367036TRLO1 XLON 135 117.20 12:40:02 00336367052TRLO1 XLON 4 117.40 12:46:17 00336367214TRLO1 XLON 666 117.40 13:00:07 00336367611TRLO1 XLON 1009 117.40 13:00:07 00336367612TRLO1 XLON 105 117.40 13:05:08 00336367678TRLO1 XLON 13 117.40 13:09:38 00336367821TRLO1 XLON 519 117.40 13:12:26 00336367881TRLO1 XLON 105 117.40 13:12:26 00336367882TRLO1 XLON 637 117.20 13:28:30 00336368212TRLO1 XLON 636 117.00 14:37:30 00336370261TRLO1 XLON 12 116.80 14:42:05 00336370346TRLO1 XLON 636 116.80 14:42:05 00336370347TRLO1 XLON 647 116.80 14:42:05 00336370348TRLO1 XLON 1306 116.60 14:42:05 00336370349TRLO1 XLON 1148 116.40 14:42:43 00336370366TRLO1 XLON 655 116.20 14:46:33 00336370436TRLO1 XLON 202 116.40 14:49:24 00336370512TRLO1 XLON 959 116.60 15:09:06 00336371155TRLO1 XLON 1418 116.60 15:09:06 00336371156TRLO1 XLON 280 116.60 15:09:06 00336371157TRLO1 XLON 937 116.60 15:09:06 00336371158TRLO1 XLON 58 116.60 15:09:06 00336371159TRLO1 XLON 320 116.60 15:09:06 00336371160TRLO1 XLON 188 116.60 15:09:06 00336371161TRLO1 XLON 4361 116.20 15:09:06 00336371162TRLO1 XLON 330 116.40 15:09:06 00336371163TRLO1 XLON 3738 116.00 15:10:32 00336371201TRLO1 XLON 407 116.60 15:13:25 00336371284TRLO1 XLON 1 116.60 15:13:25 00336371285TRLO1 XLON 212 116.60 15:13:25 00336371286TRLO1 XLON 314 116.60 15:13:25 00336371287TRLO1 XLON 1704 116.60 15:13:25 00336371288TRLO1 XLON 1505 116.60 15:13:48 00336371298TRLO1 XLON 260 116.60 15:13:48 00336371299TRLO1 XLON 233 116.60 15:13:48 00336371300TRLO1 XLON

