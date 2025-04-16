Regulatory News:

The shareholders of FDJ UNITED (Paris:FDJU) are notified that an Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. on 22 May 2025 at the Palais des Congrès, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Shareholders who wouldn't be able to physically attend the meeting will be able to follow the General Meeting live on the company's website at www.groupefdjunited.com.

The preliminary notice convening the meeting and including the agenda, draft resolutions and details of how to take part in the meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on 16 April 2025. The convening notice will appear in the Journal spécial des sociétés on 5 May 2025.

All documents and information in connection with the meeting will be available to shareholders as laid down in applicable regulations. They are directly available online on the Company's website (www.groupefdjunited.com), under the "Finance Annual General Meeting" section. Documents already available include the following:

Preliminary notice of meeting published today in the BALO;

- Board of Directors' report to the General Meeting.

The Universal Registration Document for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 will be available online by 29 April 2025 at the latest.

All documentation related to the General Meeting will be available in full online by 30 April 2025 at the latest.

Shareholders are reminded that they may address their written questions to the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and as specified in the preliminary notice of meeting published in the BALO. As part of this process, FDJ UNITED allows shareholders to send written questions accompanied by a certificate of shareholder account registration, by email, to the following address: agfdj2025@fdjunited.com.

In addition to the legally regulated procedure for written questions, shareholders will have the chance to ask questions on 22 May 2025 during the Q&A session of the General Meeting, either live in the room if they are present at the General Meeting, or via a live chat that can be accessed when connected to the General Meeting's live webcast.

For any enquiries, shareholders can call the following toll-free number: 0805 650 660.

Shareholders can also contact us via the following email address:

contact@actionnaires-fdjunited.com.

About FDJ UNITED

FDJ UNITED is one of Europe's leading betting and gaming operators, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With over 5,000 employees and a presence in nearly fifteen regulated markets in Europe, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland, via an extensive point-of-sale network and online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in the markets where these activities are authorised). FDJ UNITED has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. The Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (FDJU) and is a member of indices including the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.

For more information, visit www.fdjunited.com

