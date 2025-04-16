ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Expands Midwest Presence With Acquisition of Crawford Insurance Group

Acquisition is ALKEME's first in Michigan, strengthening Midwest expansion strategy

ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, has announced its acquisition of Crawford Insurance Group (CIG), a highly regarded personal and commercial insurance agency headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan. This strategic acquisition marks another milestone in ALKEME's mission to expand its footprint across the Midwest and deliver exceptional insurance solutions nationwide.

ALKEME Expands Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Crawford Insurance Group

Founded in 2001, Crawford Insurance Group has built a stellar reputation for excellence in customer service and operational performance. The agency has been recognized with the Nationwide President's Award seven times and has consistently been a top performer in Michigan for years. Licensed in 36 states, CIG has successfully served clients across a wide range of personal and commercial insurance, both individual and group benefits and Medicare.

"We are thrilled to welcome Crawford Insurance Group to the ALKEME family," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "CIG's outstanding track record of success, dedication to its customers, and leadership within the insurance industry align perfectly with our values and vision. This acquisition strengthens our presence in the Midwest and positions us to better serve our clients across the region."

"We are excited to join forces with ALKEME," said Tim Crawford, President of Crawford Insurance Group. "This partnership provides us with access to enhanced resources and expertise that will allow us to continue delivering exceptional service to our clients while expanding our reach. Together, we look forward to building on our success and driving growth for years to come. I am thrilled that my son Matt will lead the growth of the agency and that the entire team will remain with the agency."

The acquisition of Crawford Insurance Group underscores ALKEME's commitment to partnering with top-tier agencies that share its dedication to innovation, customer service, and industry leadership.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 45 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 40 locations in 22 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

