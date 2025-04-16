New to The Street Renews Acurx Pharmaceuticals for Exclusive 6-Month Media Series Including Nationwide TV, Earned Media, and Expanded Digital Reach

New to The Street, a premier business television and media platform, is proud to announce the renewal of its media partnership with Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) for a new 6-month strategic campaign. The series will include long-form interviews airing as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, earned media placements, over 50 national commercials per month, and expanded visibility across New to The Street's 2.4M+ subscriber YouTube channel and digital networks.

As a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of antibiotics to combat drug-resistant infections, Acurx Pharmaceuticals continues to make headlines with its scientific breakthroughs and clinical developments. This renewed campaign will enhance Acurx's visibility among investors, healthcare professionals, and the broader biotech community.

"We're excited to expand our media footprint with New to The Street," said David P. Luci, President and CEO of Acurx Pharmaceuticals. "Their credibility, national broadcast reach, and integrated platform help us communicate our mission-to bring novel, life-saving antibiotics to market-to millions."

"Acurx Pharmaceuticals represents exactly the kind of innovation we love to spotlight," said Vince Caruso, CEO and Co-Founder of New to The Street. "They are tackling critical public health issues head-on. We're proud to amplify their message across our trusted media ecosystem."

The 6-month series will include:

Monthly broadcast interviews with Jane King filmed at the NYSE and other landmark locations

Two national Fox Business and Bloomberg TV broadcasts per quarter

Over 300 commercials throughout the campaign

Earned media syndication across digital publishers

Billboard placements in Times Square and other strategic locations, via Accel Media International

Social media amplification across New to The Street's platforms including X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. Its pipeline targets Gram-positive bacterial infections with a unique mechanism of action, aiming to combat the rise of antimicrobial resistance. For more information, visit www.acurxpharma.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running business TV platforms, airing sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television weekly as sponsored programming. With over 16 years of media excellence, the brand blends traditional network exposure with earned media, digital distribution, and billboard advertising. The platform is a trusted destination for public and private companies to share their stories from iconic locations like the NYSE and Nasdaq MarketSite. For more, visit www.NewToTheStreet.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Director of Media Relations

monica@newtothestreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire