International Consolidated Cos., Inc.: International Consolidated Companies, Inc.'s Subsidiary AgTech Carbon Announces Strategic Partnership with Marcum's Nursery to Advance Organic Soil Mixes and Product Innovation

International Consolidated Companies, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:INCC) wholly owned subsidiary AgTech Carbon, a leader in sustainable agricultural innovation, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Marcum's Nursery, a premier name in horticulture and landscape services, to collaborate on the processing and product development of organic soil mixes and amendments.

Celebrating its 50th year in business, Marcum's Nursery brings a legacy of excellence, having served Oklahoma with high-quality nursery products and professional landscape services since 1975. In 2011, the company expanded into compost production, establishing a reputation for producing premium, consistent compost tailored to both retail and landscape operations.

Building on that success, Marcum's has developed a state-of-the-art soil mixing operation, formulating custom potting soils for its own growing facilities and loyal customer base. These proprietary blends reflect Marcum's unwavering commitment to soil health, plant vitality, and sustainable growing practices.

Founded by Bill and Cherie Marcum, and now led by second-generation owners Monty and Kelly Marcum, the company continues to thrive with the support of a knowledgeable, customer-focused team-and the next generation of Marcum's already contributing to the family's mission. With a company motto of "beautifying the environment with superior knowledge and exceptional nursery products," Marcum's Nursery is poised for a new era of innovation and regional impact.

"This partnership represents a major milestone in our growth strategy," said Antonio Uccello, CEO of AgTech Carbon. "Marcum's unparalleled expertise in soil production and horticultural excellence aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver organic, regenerative solutions to an expanding market."

As demand for organic and sustainable growing mediums continues to surge, this collaboration enables AgTech Carbon to accelerate product development, enhance quality assurance, and scale distribution-driving long-term value for shareholders and customers alike.

Investors are encouraged to watch for further updates as this partnership progresses, including product launches and market expansion initiatives designed to capitalize on the booming green economy.

About AgTech Carbon

Sustainable Solutions with Swift Financial Returns. Agtech Carbon is committed to delivering profitable, genuinely green alternatives that better the environment long-term. Patented technology ensures difficult barrier of entry by competitors and sets us up for swift financial returns while fostering sustainability. The Problem Earth faces a dual challenge of carbon waste and environmental degradation, leading to issues like toxic algae blooms and methane emissions. Agtech Carbon addresses these challenges head-on, providing a solution that cleans the environment while generating immediate returns.

About Marcum's Nursery

Founded in 1975, Marcum's Nursery has become one of Oklahoma's most trusted names in landscape and nursery services, operating multiple retail locations and growing facilities. Family-owned and operated, the company is committed to sustainability, customer service, and enriching the local environment. https://marcumsnursery.com/

For media inquiries or investor relations, please contact :

Tony Uccello, INCC CEO | (949) 315-0244 | Tony@AgTechCarbon.com | Company Twitter: @AgTechCarbon

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. www.AgTechCarbon.com

International Consolidated Companies (INCC) was founded in 2002. INCC is focused on acquiring and growing businesses that offer innovation, quality, and cost-efficient technologies.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer : This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material may contain statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risk and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the statements made herein.

SOURCE: International Consolidated Cos., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire