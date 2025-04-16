Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Royalties Inc. (CSE: RI) (OTC Pink: ROYIF), ("the Company") will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 2:30pm (PST). Meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Royalties Inc and attend the show, register here: REGISTER

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. It has cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

About Royalties Inc.

Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR owned as a separate asset, on the Bilbao silver-zinc-lead project located in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("MPZ") which holds an asserted claim (backed by a court approved lien) to a 2% net smelter royalty established in 2002 on five mining concessions called the 'Portree claims', representing over 1 kilometer of the Mala Noche Footwall Zone and a key part of the production at the Cozamin mine where Capstone Copper Corp. ('Capstone') has been mining since 2010. Capstone assigned this royalty to themselves without the knowledge of or proper payment to MPZ, the longstanding and rightful owner, in 2019. MPZ filed civil and criminal lawsuits in Zacatecas in 2021 to invalidate the contract to transfer ownership. The claim is challenged by Capstone.

Royalties Inc. has a 2% stake in Music Royalties Inc. ("MRI"), which has acquired 30 cash-flowing catalogs and paid out over $10 million in dividends since 2019 from 30 cash-flowing catalogs generating a 7.2% annual yield.

For further information contact Royalties Inc. at www.royaltiesinc.com



