New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Symposium Capital recently hosted an exclusive dinner at The Ned NoMad with special guest Precious Achiuwa of the New York Knicks. Achiuwa is an avid wine collector following on many noted NBA players. The Ned NoMad is a private members club in Manhattan. The event was co-hosted by Baker McKenzie, Citizens Private Bank, and Zachys, all of whom are Symposium Capital partners. This dinner brought together leaders from the worlds of wine, investment, and professional sports.





Precious Achiuwa with Symposium Capital CEO Morgan Miller and COO Yule Georgieva



Attendees from each partner organization included Karl Egbert of Baker McKenzie, Theron McCollough of Citizens Private Bank, and Ame Brewster of Zachys. Talik Fraser, Precious Achiuwa's business manager of Nova Sports Ventures was also in attendance. Guests were provided with an exclusive selection of back-vintage, top-shelf wines curated by Zachys. The selection featured Marquis de Laguiche Montrachet Grand Cru, Georges Roumier Chambolle Musigny Les Cras Premier Cru, and Château Mouton Rothschild.





Symposium Capital hosted the dinner at The Ned NoMad



The evening exemplified Symposium Capital's unique approach to investment. Symposium Capital focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of collectibles across three core asset classes: fine wine, fine art, and rare comic books.





Other guests of Symposium Capital include Karl Egbert of Baker McKenzie, Theron McCollough of Citizens Private Bank, and Ame Brewster of Zachys, Talik Fraser of Nova Sports Ventures



The event highlights Symposium's unique investor experience which extends beyond pure investment as the fund curates bespoke, exclusive experiences for its limited partners, bringing together exceptional, like-minded people with shared passions. By curating exclusive events that connect like-minded individuals with shared passions, Symposium Capital fosters a network where investment, culture and lifestyle seamlessly converge.





Symposium Capital specializes in fine wine, fine art, and comic books.



With this event marking just the beginning, Symposium Capital looks forward to hosting many more gatherings that blend elite networking with world-class experiences.

More information about Symposium Capital can be found at https://www.symposium.capital/.

