ODIOT HOLDING: Calling of shareholders to a joint general meeting on Thursday, May 22, 2025

Calling of shareholders to a joint general meeting on Thursday, May 22, 2025

Paris, April 16, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

ODIOT Holding (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) announces the convening of the joint general meeting to approve the 2024 financial statements.

The shareholders of the company ODIOT HOLDING (the " Company ") are invited to participate in the joint general meeting which will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., at Cercle France-Amériques, Hôtel Le Marois 9-11, avenue Franklin D. Roosevelt - 75008 Paris.

The exact text of the resolutions which will be submitted to the shareholders for a vote will be made available to the shareholders of the Company in accordance with the legal procedures and deadlines.

A notice of shareholders' meeting at the joint general meeting of Thursday, May 22, 2025 was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) of Wednesday, April 16, 2025. This notice can be consulted on the ODIOT HOLDING website https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations .

The preparatory documents for this shareholder's meeting will be made available in accordance with the legal procedures and deadlines.

About ODIOT HOLDING

ODIOT HOLDING is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18the and 19th centuries. A royal supplier to the Empire and all European courts, it boasts unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, silver, etc.). ODIOT is certified as a Living Heritage Company®.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT HOLDING (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lpibY5dnZ2jKmW6caJxsbZSVamppkpHIZWbImpKaaZqbbZ9kmm1ma8aXZnJilWtr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91065-20250416_odiotholding_pr_ag_en.pdf