Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Actusnews Wire
16.04.2025 19:53 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ODIOT HOLDING: Calling of shareholders to a joint general meeting on Thursday, May 22, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Calling of shareholders to a joint general meeting on Thursday, May 22, 2025

Paris, April 16, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

ODIOT Holding (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) announces the convening of the joint general meeting to approve the 2024 financial statements.

The shareholders of the company ODIOT HOLDING (the " Company ") are invited to participate in the joint general meeting which will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., at Cercle France-Amériques, Hôtel Le Marois 9-11, avenue Franklin D. Roosevelt - 75008 Paris.

The exact text of the resolutions which will be submitted to the shareholders for a vote will be made available to the shareholders of the Company in accordance with the legal procedures and deadlines.

A notice of shareholders' meeting at the joint general meeting of Thursday, May 22, 2025 was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) of Wednesday, April 16, 2025. This notice can be consulted on the ODIOT HOLDING website https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations .

The preparatory documents for this shareholder's meeting will be made available in accordance with the legal procedures and deadlines.

About ODIOT HOLDING

ODIOT HOLDING is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18the and 19th centuries. A royal supplier to the Empire and all European courts, it boasts unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, silver, etc.). ODIOT is certified as a Living Heritage Company®.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT HOLDING (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lpibY5dnZ2jKmW6caJxsbZSVamppkpHIZWbImpKaaZqbbZ9kmm1ma8aXZnJilWtr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91065-20250416_odiotholding_pr_ag_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.