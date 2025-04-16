Southern Energy Corp.: Southern Energy Announces Listing of Warrants

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) is pleased to announce that it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the supplemental listing of 65,435,521 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") issuable pursuant to the Company's previously announced prospectus offering (the "Offering") of units of Southern ("Units").

The Warrants are expected to commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol "SOU.WT" as of market open on or about April 21, 2025.

An aggregate of 65,435,521 Units were issued in connection with the closing of the Offering on April 8, 2025, with each Unit consisting of one (1) common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one (1) Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.09 per Common Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on April 8, 2028. The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company, as warrant agent, dated April 8, 2025 (the "Warrant Indenture").

For more information about the Offering and the Warrants, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 12, 2025, March 25, 2025, and April 8, 2025, as well as the Warrant Indenture, each of which are accessible under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Southern Energy Corp. Ian Atkinson (President and CEO) +1 587 287 5401 Calvin Yau (CFO) +1 587 287 5402 Tennyson Securities - Joint Broker +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 Peter Krens / Jason Woollard Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Spinney / James Bellman / Rob Patrick Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4980 Owen Roberts / Sam Morris / Tomisin Ibikunle

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this announcement constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this announcement may include, but is not limited to: Southern's business, strategy, objectives, strengths and focus; the anticipated listing of the Warrants on the facilities of the TSXV and timing thereof. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Southern, including the timing of and success of future drilling, development and completion activities, the performance of existing wells, the performance of new wells, the availability and performance of facilities and pipelines, the geological characteristics of Southern's properties, the characteristics of its assets, the successful application of drilling, completion and seismic technology, benefits of current commodity pricing hedging arrangements, prevailing weather conditions, prevailing legislation affecting the oil and gas industry, commodity prices, royalty regimes and exchange rates, the application of regulatory and licensing requirements, the availability of capital, labour and services, the creditworthiness of industry partners and the ability to source and complete asset acquisitions.

Although Southern believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward- looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Southern can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, geo-political risks, political and economic instability abroad, wars (including Russia's military actions in Ukraine and the Israel-Palestinian conflict), increased operating and capital costs due to inflationary pressures, changes in legislation impacting the oil and gas industry, adverse weather or break-up conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Southern's most recent management's discussion and analysis and annual information form, which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information contained in this announcement is made as of the date hereof and Southern undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this announcement is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

