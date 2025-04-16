Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Gunnison Copper Corp. (TSX: GCU) (OTCQB: GCUMF) (FSE: 3XS0) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on April 22nd, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-gcu/.

Join Gunnison Copper's Senior VP & Chief Financial Officer - Craig Hallworth & Robert Winton - Senior VP Operations and General Manager for a live webinar to get an update on the Company's Gunnison and JCM projects in southeast Arizona.

Commodities to be covered: Copper

About Gunnison Copper Corp.

Gunnison Copper Corp. is a multi-asset pure-play copper developer and producer that controls the Cochise Mining District (the district), containing 12 known deposits within an 8 km economic radius, in the Southern Arizona Copper Belt.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

