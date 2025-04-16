Nevada Division of Tourism: Travel Nevada and DESO Launch "A Pretty Out There" Apparel Collection

Exclusive apparel collaboration is designed to celebrate Nevada's hidden gems

Travel Nevada, the state's official tourism authority, and DESO, a small-batch outdoor apparel brand headquartered in Nevada, have announced the launch of their exclusive collaborative collection, designed to inspire adventurers to explore the lesser-known landscapes of Nevada. Items from the collection are available for purchase at the DESO Flagship in Reno and online at https://desosupply.com/collections/travel-nevada.

Designed by Kylie Sky Souza, a creative director and illustrator at Reno-based design agency Commence Studio, each piece of clothing in the collection - including hats, beanies, tees, camp shirts, and more - features illustrations based on the attributes of each of the following towns:

Verdi: A mix of outdoor adventure and silver mining history

Baker: Dark night skies and wide-open wonders

Mesquite: A striking desert landscape, dark night skies and petroglyphs

Goldfield: A cultural history and ghost town, playing into Nevada's offbeat side

Winnemucca: Basque culture, history and heart of the state

Jarbidge: Sagebrush Saloons, outdoor adventure and a "Wild West" feel

"The DESO and Travel Nevada apparel collection is more than just merchandise; it's a call to adventure, inviting travelers to 'Get a Little Out There' and explore the heart of Nevada," said Caroline Sexton, chief marketing officer at Travel Nevada. "This collaboration is the opportunity for us - a Nevada-based retailer, a Nevada artist and the proud Nevadans at Travel Nevada - to showcase parts of the state to those who may not even know what's just beyond their backyard, all while promoting sustainable tourism and supporting vital conservation efforts."

A portion of each purchase from the collection supports the Great Basin Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interdisciplinary field studies organization that promotes environmental research, education and service throughout the West. The Institute drives applied research and ecological literacy through its community engagement and agency partnerships in support of national parks, forests, open spaces and public lands.

"Our collaboration with Travel Nevada embodies the spirit of unexpected adventure and beauty found across the state," said Jordan Basile, founder of DESO. "Through the apparel collection, we're thrilled to be able to bring more awareness to the towns throughout our home state that make it truly unlike any other."

About Travel Nevada

The heart of Nevada shines through Travel Nevada, an organization focused on sharing the experiences, landmarks and living legends that make the Silver State a one-of-a-kind destination. Through community collaborations and strategic partnerships, we aim to connect with both locals and visitors alike, showcasing the sometimes-surprising, always-exciting treasures that keep people coming to Nevada. It's theirs to explore-and ours to safekeep, from preserving our wild-at-heart way of life to our wide-open spaces. For more, visit travelnevada.com.

About DESO

Born out of time spent in Desolation Wilderness, a remote treasure in the Sierra Nevada mountains, Deso designs for those who are wayoutthere. Intended to seamlessly blend lives in the city with time around the campfire, we've set our sights on function-driven style. With meticulous attention to detail, it is our goal to create truly unique garments. For more, visit desosupply.com.

