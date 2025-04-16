Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Cindy Bush, Chief Human Resources Officer, TMX Group, and other representatives from TMX Group, joined researchers from The Inclusion Initiative (TII) at the London School of Economics, to close the market to celebrate the launch of the RISE report on gender inclusion.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFA6iJauAiY

TMX and researchers from The Inclusion Initiative (TII) at the London School of Economics will host a panel discussion and market close to launch the RISE report on gender inclusion. Authored by TII's Dr. Grace Lordan and Dr. Anne Theunissen, the report focuses on actionable strategies to grow gender inclusion in Canada's capital markets. It was developed in partnership with TMX and VersaFi (formerly WCM), The Prosperity Project, and Women in Governance.

TII's Dr. Anne Theunissen will present the report's key findings, then Dr. Grace Lordan will moderate a conversation about gender inclusion in Canada's capital markets, featuring Tanya Van Biesen, CEO, VersaFi; Shona Eakins, Technology Consulting Manager, Accenture; Michelle Tran, President, TMX Datalinx; and John McKenzie, CEO, TMX Group.

