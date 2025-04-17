QuickShot Nav Delivers Versatile Map-and-Ablate Performance in the Quick AF Trial

CardioFocus, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to advancing ablation treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, announced the continuation of the Quick AF study, which evaluates the investigational QuickShot Nav large-area focal pulsed field ablation (PFA) catheter for the treatment of patients with persistent atrial fibrillation. The cases were performed by Dr. Ante Anic at KBC Split in Split, Croatia.

The QuickShot Nav System is designed to support safe, effective, and efficient PVI+ ablation workflows with fewer applications required to achieve flexible lesion sets and includes a magnetic navigation sensor to facilitate compatibility with magnetically enabled electroanatomic mapping systems. QuickShot Nav also harnesses CardioFocus' patented PFA waveform Wave1 which electrophysiologists have used in thousands of patients since its commercial launch in the European Union and UK. The Quick AF trial will include remapping in the coming months to assess lesion durability and optimized outcomes prior to continuation into a broader pivotal trial later this year.

"The QuickShot Nav catheter is a highly versatile tool with a wide range of applications in AF ablation," said Dr. Anic, Principal Investigator of the study. "Its design allows for flexible manipulation and the ability to map and ablate with a single device. This makes it an exciting addition to the field, as it requires fewer applications compared to traditional methods while maintaining precision and allowing physicians the flexibility to determine lesion locations. I am optimistic about the impact this device will have on clinical practice."

CardioFocus continues to build on its comprehensive portfolio of PFA technologies, which includes QuickShot Nav, the OptiShot PFA Balloon for single-shot pulmonary vein isolation, and the Centauri PFA System for focal applications. Each product leverages CardioFocus' patented Wave1 PFA waveform, fine-tuned to the electrode configuration of each catheter system to yield durable lesions while minimizing undesired side effects.

"We are grateful to Dr. Anic and his team at KBC Hospital, and we are thrilled to see the outstanding progress with QuickShot Nav," said Steve Ogilvie, CEO of CardioFocus. "This is another exciting advancement toward safe and effective treatments for atrial fibrillation. Our strategy for PFA is founded on research that led to the discovery of our proprietary and proven waveform and has now expanded into a portfolio of tools designed to help physicians improve patient outcomes."

CardioFocus will showcase its latest advancements in PFA at the upcoming Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) conference in San Diego. The company will also present an OptiShot PFA Balloon case at the PFA Live Case Summit on April 24, 2025, ahead of HRS, providing attendees a firsthand look at this single-shot pulmonary vein isolation technology.

QuickShot Nav is investigational and not approved for commercial use.

About CardioFocus, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, MA, CardioFocus is a medical device innovator and manufacturer dedicated to advancing ablation treatment for cardiac disorders such as atrial fibrillation, the most common heart arrhythmia. For more information, visit CardioFocus.com.

