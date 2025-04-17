Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) ("Talent" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Ms. Wanting "Virginia" Li as CFO of the Company. Ms. Li has been serving on the Company's Advisory Board Committee as previously announced February 2, 2025 and has expertise as a capital markets and corporate finance professional with over 20 years of experience in investments, mergers and acquisitions group projects. She graduated from Beijing Normal University. She has served as an officer in an investment company and has extensive practical experience in handling various international M&A transactions.

Mr. Barry Bergstrom has resigned as CFO effective April 14th, 2025, but remains a director of the Company . The Company thanks Mr. Bergstrom for his past contributions as CFO and looks forward to continuing to work with Mr. Bergstrom in the role of director.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

About TICO

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and continues to explore for properties of merit.

Disclaimers

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described stated herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. No regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

