Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. ("Globetrotters" or the "Acquiror") announces that, on April 16, 2025, GlobeTrotters disposed of ownership of an aggregate of 2,535,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Issuer") at a price of $0.29 per Share pursuant a market sale over the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Disposition").

Immediately prior to the completion of the Disposition, the Acquiror owned a total of 8,833,333 Shares and 833,333 common share purchase warrants of the Issuer (the "Warrants").

Immediately following the completion of the Disposition, the Acquiror owns a total of 6,298,333 Shares, representing approximately 12.55% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, and assuming exercise in full of the Warrants, the Acquiror would own a total of 7,131,666 Shares, representing approximately 13.98% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

All of the securities held by Globetrotters in Forte, including the Shares and the Warrants, are being held for investment purposes. Globetrotters may in the future take such actions in respect of its Forte securityholdings as it deems appropriate in light of the market circumstances then existing, including the potential purchase of additional shares of Integra through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving Forte, or the sale of all or a portion of such holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, or Globetrotters may continue to hold its current positions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248854

SOURCE: Globetrotters Resource Group Inc.