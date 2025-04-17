CoinDesk Inc: Eric Trump and Asher Genoot to Make First On-Stage Appearance for American Bitcoin at Consensus 2025

TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus 2025, North America's most influential gathering for the crypto, blockchain, and AI industries, has announced Eric Trump and Asher Genoot as their conference headline speakers, marking their first on-stage appearance since establishing American Bitcoin. Trump and Genoot will discuss their vision to reshape Bitcoin mining across North America during the conference, scheduled for May 14-16 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

"The launch of American Bitcoin represents a transformative moment for Bitcoin mining in North America," said Eric Trump, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin. "I am so proud to share our bold vision for this initiative, which we believe will become the world's largest and most efficient pure-play Bitcoin miner."

Eric Trump and Asher Genoot will speak on the mainstage on Thursday, May 15, from 1:15 pm to 1:40 pm, followed by a session at the dedicated Bitcoin Mining Summit from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm, where they will be joined by American Bitcoin CEO Matt Prusak. These highly anticipated discussions will provide Consensus 2025 attendees with exclusive insights into how American Bitcoin plans to reshape industrial-scale Bitcoin mining in North America while building a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

"I'm excited to join the conversation in Toronto at Consensus 2025 as we launch American Bitcoin," said Asher Genoot, Chief Executive Officer of Hut 8 and Board Member of American Bitcoin. "We are committed to establishing North America as the global leader in Bitcoin mining and looking forward to connecting with industry leaders and investors at Consensus to share how we believe American Bitcoin is positioned to make that vision a reality."

Launched on March 31, 2025, American Bitcoin aims to become the world's largest pure-play Bitcoin miner, targeting over 50 EH/s of mining capacity.

"We're honored to welcome Eric Trump and Asher Genoot to Consensus 2025 for their first in-person presentation of American Bitcoin. This keynote is among the most highly anticipated sessions of the conference, and I look forward to hearing first-hand how this initiative will help redefine Bitcoin mining across North America. With over 500 speakers convening at Consensus, we continue to offer attendees a front-row seat to the visionaries shaping the future of the crypto sector," commented Sara Stratoberdha, CEO of CoinDesk.

Consensus will feature over 500 speakers across multiple stages, immersive experiences, and unparalleled networking opportunities. This year's expanded programming includes dedicated tracks on Bitcoin mining, institutional adoption, regulatory developments, and emerging Web3 innovations, making it the must-attend event for industry leaders, investors, developers, and policymakers shaping the future of digital finance.

