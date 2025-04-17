Crewstone International Sdn Bhd: Crewstone International and Vince Group Launch Groundbreaking RM150 Million Real Estate Investment Fund

Crewstone International Sdn Bhd, a PEMC-licensed private equity firm, and Vince Group, one of Malaysia's leading integrated real estate developers, are proud to announce the launch of a strategic partnership to establish a RM150 million Real Estate Investment Fund - marking a major milestone in the country's investment and property landscape.

This newly established fund will pioneer Malaysia's first fully integrated real estate investment ecosystem, enabling investors to participate in a seamless, end-to-end property investment platform - from acquisition and development to value enhancement and exit realization.

"This partnership sets a new benchmark for real estate investment in Malaysia. By combining our investment structuring capabilities with Vince Group's robust property ecosystem, we are unlocking a future where real estate investing is smarter, scalable, and more accessible," said Ahmad Izmir, CEO of Crewstone International.

The fund will focus on high-yield, risk-mitigated real estate opportunities throughout Malaysia, with an emphasis on capital preservation and attractive upside potential for both institutional and qualified investors.

"We're proud to collaborate with Crewstone to bring a bold vision to life - a one-stop, future-ready real estate platform designed to generate long-term value," said Dato' Vincent Nee, Group Managing Director of Vince Group. "This RM150 million fund is more than a financial vehicle - it's a revolution in how real estate investment is approached in Southeast Asia."

The signing ceremony, held in Kuala Lumpur, was attended by key stakeholders, and investors - marking the formal launch of this ambitious initiative. The partnership is expected to catalyze innovation within Malaysia's real estate and alternative investment sectors, while offering robust returns to aligned partners.

About Crewstone International

Crewstone International is a private equity and investment management firm licensed under the Securities Commission Malaysia (License No. VCPE/0099/2023). With over MYR 500 million in assets under management, Crewstone specializes in cross-border private equity, credit, and fund strategies with a focus on delivering value for institutional and government partners.

About Vince Group

Vince Group is a diversified property group with an end-to-end ecosystem across development, marketing, leasing, and hospitality. With a track record of transformative real estate projects across Malaysia, the Group is known for innovation, execution excellence, and a strong commitment to shaping the built environment.

SOURCE: Crewstone International Sdn Bhd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire