17.04.2025 05:30 Uhr
PHOMI HOLDING: 137th Canton Fair Teaser: Discover the Marvel of PHOMI econiclay Display(eDisplay) --Where Walls Become 4K Screens

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fast-paced world of digital signage and architectural innovation, staying ahead of the curve is crucial. PHOMI's econiclay Display(eDisplay) is engineered to redefine how we interact with space.

PHOMI eDisplay

The Science Behind the Magic

PHOMI eDisplay has been honored with the 76th Nuremberg International Invention Gold Award. Through state-of-the-art technology, a specific optical channel network is constructed at the microscopic level, allowing the light generated by optoelectronic materials to propagate along a predetermined path and ultimately exit through specific areas of the covering material, forming a clear and coherent video signal output.

The PHOMI eDisplay is derived from econiclay. Its essential raw materials are sourced from inorganic solid waste (e.g., urban construction waste, soil, stone/ceramic factory scraps, non-metallic tailings). This turns waste into treasure, fostering sustainability.

Seamless Texture-Display Fusion

Imagine stone, wood, or brick facades instantly transforming into vibrant 4K displays with the flip of a switch-and disappearing completely when powered off. Indoors, walls, ceilings, and floors become dynamic canvases, dissolving boundaries between architecture and digital art. PHOMI eDisplay integrates flawlessly with existing surfaces, eliminating bulky external screens for a clean, uninterrupted aesthetic. The PHOMI eDisplay units are integrated into the building material itself, creating a zero-profile design. From luxury retail spaces and corporate lobbies to smart homes, eDisplay delivers premium aesthetics without sacrificing performance.

Sustainability Redefined

When combined with PHOMI's eBIPV (invented by PHOMI HOLDING) curtain walls, eDisplay becomes a powerhouse of efficiency. Together, they slash external power consumption by up to 80%, offering a "display-generation-storage" ecosystem that benefits both the planet and your profitability.

Join the Future of Display Technology

For dealers and distributors, eDisplay isn't just a product to sell-it's a narrative to champion. A story of innovation, sustainability, and boundless potential. By partnering with PHOMI HOLDING, you're not merely offering a display solution-you're empowering clients to craft spaces that captivate, connect, and endure.

Ready to revolutionize your portfolio? Contact PHOMI HOLDING at marketing@phomi.com today and discover how eDisplay can transform your business-and the world-one pixel at a time.

Visit PHOMI at the Canton Fair: April 23-27, 2025 | Booth A07, Hall 12.2, Canton Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666180/PHOMI_eDisplay.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/137th-canton-fair-teaser-discover-the-marvel-of-phomi-econiclay-displayedisplay-where-walls-become-4k-screens-302431169.html

