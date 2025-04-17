The daily escalation of the US trade dispute with almost all economic zones worldwide is not going unnoticed, especially in China. For reasons of national pride, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping is demanding more respect for his country. Not only have punitive tariffs been met with counter-punitive tariffs, but China has now also drastically restricted exports of critical metals and rare earths. This is a nightmare scenario for Western industrialized nations, as export controls exacerbate global commodity insecurity. For the high-tech industry, this means significantly higher prices, pressure to innovate, and increased geopolitical risk. At the same time, the current crisis is accelerating the establishment of new supply chains, the necessary technological restructuring, and the relocation of strategic manufacturing worldwide. Almonty Industries Inc. (WKN: A1JSSD | ISIN: CA0203981034 | Ticker symbol: ALI) has been working for several years on another mine start-up in South Korea, which is now imminent. And customers are lining up when it comes to output. Because right now, the rarer it is, the more expensive it is. The stock is becoming a blockbuster on the German and Canadian stock exchanges, with a gain of over 150% in just six months. The rally is likely to continue!

