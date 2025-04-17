Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - Shory has emerged as a game-changer in the industry with its innovative digital approach to car insurance in the UAE. Shory facilitates drivers to secure third-party and comprehensive vehicle insurance in under 90 seconds - requiring only a plate number. This breakthrough solution addresses the region's growing demand for efficient and transparent insurance services in a rapidly evolving automotive landscape.





Shory, Insurtech Company Sets New Standards in the Vehicle Insurance Market



The UAE car insurance sector is currently valued at USD 1.41 billion and is undergoing rapid digital transformation. Consumers now prefer user-friendly, online insurance solutions, making companies like Shory more relevant than ever. Shory caters to this shift with a fully online, paperless transaction process and real-time quote comparisons from top insurers. The days of spending hours comparing policies or visiting insurance offices are officially over with Shory.

Understanding Car Insurance Options in the UAE

The Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) regulates the car insurance market, requiring all drivers to maintain at least third-party liability coverage. However, many drivers, especially in cities like Dubai with its high-value vehicle market and dense traffic opt for more comprehensive plans.

Shory's offers both mandatory third-party and optional comprehensive vehicle insurance plans:

Third-Party Liability Insurance:

Covers injuries to others and damage to third-party property

Fulfills the minimum legal requirement

Typically costs between AED 551.25 (for renewals) to AED 2,200 annually

Does not cover damage to the policyholder's vehicle

Comprehensive Car Insurance:

Includes all third-party coverage plus protection for the policyholder's vehicle

Covers theft, fire, and non-collision damage

Starts at AED 1,200 annually, depending on vehicle type and driver profile

May include value added services like roadside assistance

"Getting car insurance in Dubai is about more than just comparing prices, it's about aligning coverage with real-world needs," said Edward Glenn, car insurance specialist at Shory. "At Shory, we simplify this decision-making process by offering clear, side-by-side comparisons tailored to each driver's lifestyle and priorities, empowering them to make truly informed choices."

What Makes Shory a Top Choice for Car Insurance in Dubai

Combining industry expertise, the latest technology and rapid innovation, Shory is positioning itself as one of the best insurance company in the UAE. The company's impressive credentials include:

Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE (License Number 287)

Outstanding 4.9-star rating on Google from over 5,000 customers

Partnerships with some of the UAE's top insurance providers

Flexible payment options, including interest-free installments

The company's digital platform offers several advantages that traditional insurance brokers cannot match:

Instant policy issuance 24/7 online access to insurance documents Multiple payment methods including Visa, Mastercard and Apple Pay Option to split payments into four interest-free installments

"Vehicle insurance shouldn't be complicated or time-consuming," said Amr Abdelghany, Operations Manager at Shory. "Our 90-second process represents the future of insurance in the UAE - fast, transparent and customer-centric."

As the UAE car insurance market continues to evolve, Shory continues to lead with innovation - upgrading its app and website experience in order to meet and exceed customer expectations. With its commitment to simplifying insurance while maintaining comprehensive coverage options, Shory is setting new standards for what UAE drivers can expect from their insurance providers.

For more information about Shory's car insurance solutions, visit https://shory.com/car-insurance.

About Shory:

Shory is an Insurtech company in the UAE, specializing in digital insurance solutions that simplify the process of obtaining and managing insurance policies. Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE (License Number 287), Shory partners with top insurance providers to offer customers a wide range of coverage options with transparent pricing and instant policy issuance. With a customer-first approach and innovative technology, Shory is transforming the insurance landscape in the UAE.

