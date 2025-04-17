The competition in the development of large-capacity cells is heating up, with the industry's top player stepping up to shape the new standard in the battery energy storage space. From ESS News China's CATL, the world's leading battery maker, has officially showcased its new 587 Ah high-capacity battery cell, which will be integrated into its next-generation TENER energy storage system. This new battery cell boasts an energy density of up to 430 Wh/L and according to the manufacturer, offers superior safety performance compared to traditional small battery cells while maintaining ultra-high ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...