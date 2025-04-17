The bill places permit restrictions, fees and new regulatory requirements for solar and wind projects. From pv magazine USA The Texas Senate voted 22-9 to pass Senate Bill 819. The bill places restrictions on solar and wind power projects, requiring new permits, assessing fees, adding new regulatory requirements and placing new taxes on the projects. The legislation "adds onerous requirements to new solar projects that would not apply to other energy sources except wind," said the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA). Texas has the nation's largest utility-scale solar market - a $50 billion ...

