UCL leveraged ViroCell's expertise in lentiviral vector manufacturing for an innovative CAR T-cell therapy for the treatment of paediatric acute lymphoblastic leukaemia

ViroCell Biologics ("ViroCell" or the "Company"), a specialist viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation ("CDMO") for cell and gene therapy (CGT) clinical trials, announces the opening of a University College London ("UCL") clinical trial to advance Professor Persis Amrolia's innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for relapsed paediatric acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL). Dr. Amrolia is Professor of Transplantation Immunology at the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, Director of the BMT/CART unit at Great Ormond Street Hospital and an international leader in CAR T-cell therapy for paediatric ALL.

ALL is the most common cancer in childhood and, whilst 85% of patients can be cured with conventional chemotherapy and stem cell transplant, relapsed ALL remains one of the leading causes of cancer death in children. Genetically modified CAR T-cells targeting CD19 have shown impressive outcomes in relapsed/refractory ALL. However, 50% of responding patients will relapse either due to evolution of CD19 negative disease or early loss of CAR T-cells so that only around 40% of patients are cured by the currently licensed CAR T-cell therapies. This means there is a clear unmet need to develop novel CAR T-cell products with improved efficacy. To address these challenges, Professor Amrolia has developed a cutting-edge solution that preserves early "stem cell memory" T-cells, which persist longer in patients together with dual targeting with both CD19 and CD22 CAR T-cells to prevent antigen-negative relapse.

Professor Amrolia selected ViroCell to manufacture the lentiviral vector for this novel CAR T-cell therapy based on its track record for delivering high quality vector. Through this relationship, Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) and UCL's world-leading research capabilities are supported by ViroCell's delivery of a high quality, high yield lentiviral vector to advance UCL's Phase I CARPALL (cohort 4) clinical trial in children and young adults (age <18) with relapsed/refractory ALL. The study enrolled its first subject in March 2025.

Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, CSO of ViroCell, commented: We are honoured to support such prestigious research institutions as GOSH and UCL to bring next-generation CAR T-cells to paediatric patients with relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. We at ViroCell are passionately focused on leveraging our experience in viral vector design and manufacture to efficiently bring innovative therapies, like Professor Amrolia's, to patients.

Persis Amrolia, Professor of Transplantation Immunology, University College London, commented: It was a pleasure to work with ViroCell and I am delighted with the speed, efficiency, quality and high yield of lentiviral vector they have produced for our relapsed ALL programme. The depth of experience of the team, paired with their commitment to speed in manufacturing, testing and release makes ViroCell the ideal partner for innovators looking to transition their therapy swiftly from vector design to manufacturing and, ultimately, into patients.

ViroCell

www.virocell.com

ViroCell Biologics is an innovation-driven Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization ("CDMO") focused exclusively on the design, de-risking, and GMP manufacture of viral vectors for clinical trials. Built around one of the most prolific academic viral vector manufacturing teams, ViroCell was created to address the global demand for precisely engineered viral vectors. The team leverages its deep track record to help clients to de-risk and accelerate novel cell and gene therapies into and through clinical development, with a mission of being the partner of choice for corporate and academic innovators. Focused initially on manufacturing lentiviral and retroviral vectors, ViroCell enables clients to start clinical trials on a scalable platform, delivering value by reducing costs, time and regulatory risk.

About UCL London's Global University

UCL is a diverse global community of world-class academics, students, industry links, external partners, and alumni. Our powerful collective of individuals and institutions work together to explore new possibilities.

Since 1826, we have championed independent thought by attracting and nurturing the world's best minds. Our community of more than 50,000 students from 150 countries and over 16,000 staff pursues academic excellence, breaks boundaries and makes a positive impact on real world problems.

The Times and Sunday Times University of the Year 2024, we are consistently ranked among the top 10 universities in the world and are one of only a handful of institutions rated as having the strongest academic reputation and the broadest research impact.

We have a progressive and integrated approach to our teaching and research championing innovation, creativity and cross-disciplinary working. We teach our students how to think, not what to think, and see them as partners, collaborators and contributors.

For almost 200 years, we are proud to have opened higher education to students from a wide range of backgrounds and to change the way we create and share knowledge.

We were the first in England to welcome women to university education and that courageous attitude and disruptive spirit is still alive today. We are UCL.

www.ucl.ac.uk Read news at www.ucl.ac.uk/news/ Listen to UCL podcasts on SoundCloud View images on Flickr Find out what's on at UCL Minds

