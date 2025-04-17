Anzeige
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
17.04.2025
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 17 April 2025 its issued capital comprised 96,380,011 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, excluding 21,548,927 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 96,380,011 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

17 April 2025



