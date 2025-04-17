WeCap Plc - Board Changes

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

WeCap plc

("Company")

Board Changes

The Company announces that John Taylor has resigned as a Director with immediate effect, to focus on his other business commitments.

The Company would like to thank John for his contributions since joining the Board in 2021 and wishes him well for the future.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

