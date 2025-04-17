Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - Global Tactical Metals Corp. (CSE: MONI) (FSE: A7F) ("Global Tactical Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Marcus Bursik to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Bursik holds a Ph.D. from the California Institute of Technology and brings over 30 years of experience in geological consulting across military, governmental, and industrial sectors. His recent work includes guiding mining companies in identifying exploration targets for strategic, critical, and precious metals. He has served on a NATO Science and Technology Organization technical board and has conducted research for the Air Force Office of Scientific Research and NASA.

This appointment comes at a pivotal moment following President Trump's recent executive order aimed at strengthening national security through the assessment and protection of domestic supplies of critical minerals. The order directs an investigation into the reliance on imported processed critical minerals and their derivatives, underscoring the urgent need for a secure domestic supply chain.

"In light of shifting geopolitical priorities, we are strengthening our U.S. strategy by bringing in top-tier expertise," said Kelly Abbott, CEO of Global Tactical Metals. "Dr. Bursik's deep understanding of geostrategic mineral systems will be instrumental as we position our company at the forefront of America's critical mineral push. His leadership will help us identify and advance opportunities aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense and the Defense Production Act."

The Company views this addition as a key step in advancing its strategic objectives in the United States and ensuring alignment with evolving national priorities related to mineral security.

About Global Tactical Metals Corp.

Global Tactical Metals Corp. is focused on acquiring, exploring, and advancing mineral properties that address critical resource needs in North America. The company holds a 100% interest in the St. Anthony Property, a highly prospective mineral asset in Newfoundland, Canada, positioned in a region known for its rich mineral potential.

The company has also significantly expanded its exploration portfolio with a substantial land package staked in Darling Township, southeastern Ontario-approximately 300 km east-northeast of Toronto. This property, now exceeding 1,400 hectares, targets critical mineral exploration with a primary focus on antimony, a vital element for renewable energy, defense, and electronics industries.

In addition, Global Tactical Metals Corp. has extended its strategic footprint into the United States by staking the Green Mine, a past-producing antimony deposit in Nevada, further strengthening its commitment to securing critical mineral resources.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are not historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may," "should," "anticipate," "expect," "potential," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: The exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, including the St. Anthony Property, the Ontario claims, and the newly staked Green Mine; The potential value and economic viability of these mineral assets; The growing demand for antimony and its impact on the Company's strategic initiatives; and The Company's ability to execute exploration programs, conduct geological assessments, and advance its assets towards potential resource development.

Forward-looking information in this press release is based on various assumptions, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully conduct exploration and development activities, access to funding and infrastructure, regulatory approvals, and favorable market conditions for critical minerals.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: Challenges in obtaining permits, regulatory approvals, or financing; Geological or technical difficulties in mineral exploration and extraction; Changes in market demand or commodity prices; and Unforeseen environmental or operational risks.

Readers are cautioned that the above list is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this release and are subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

