Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1DR | ISIN: BE0974264930 | Ticker-Symbol: FO4N
Tradegate
17.04.25
08:36 Uhr
53,15 Euro
+0,50
+0,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,1553,3008:39
53,1553,3008:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2025 08:22 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ageas communicates revised total number of issued shares

Finanznachrichten News

Ageas communicates revised total number of issued shares

Following the capital increase of EUR 550 million (including issuance premium) in the context of the esure acquisition agreement that was signed on 14 April 2025, Ageas announces that its capital amounts to EUR 1,590,019,077.44 and the number of outstanding shares of Ageas SA/NV (the Denominator) increased to 198,938,286 due to the issuance of 10,967,099 new shares. Each outstanding share of Ageas SA/NV confers one voting right. There are no other securities of Ageas SA/NV conferring voting rights.

The newly issued shares by Ageas SA/NV are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels as of 17 April 2025.

This information is available on the Ageas webite.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning of 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 18.5 billion in 2024.

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/654b5eea-84ee-42b7-b730-f7b8d9bd11d3)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.