Ageas communicates revised total number of issued shares

Following the capital increase of EUR 550 million (including issuance premium) in the context of the esure acquisition agreement that was signed on 14 April 2025, Ageas announces that its capital amounts to EUR 1,590,019,077.44 and the number of outstanding shares of Ageas SA/NV (the Denominator) increased to 198,938,286 due to the issuance of 10,967,099 new shares. Each outstanding share of Ageas SA/NV confers one voting right. There are no other securities of Ageas SA/NV conferring voting rights.

The newly issued shares by Ageas SA/NV are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels as of 17 April 2025.

This information is available on the Ageas webite.

