India's Emmvee has inaugurated a new solar module plant in India, boosting its total PV module capacity to 6. 6 GWp and solar cell capacity to 2. 5 GWp. The expansion strengthens its position in the nation's rapidly scaling solar manufacturing sector. From pv magazine India Emmvee has inaugurated a 2 GW solar module facility near Bengaluru's international airport, raising its total module capacity to 6. 6 GWp and cell capacity to 2. 5 GWp. The expansion marks a significant step in scaling its solar manufacturing footprint in India. "This is yet another step in the company's dedication to supporting ...

