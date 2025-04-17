Researchers at the German institute are seeking to reduce silver use in heterojunction PV devices under the umbrella of an extensive research projects. Among their recent achievements there is the fabrication of a heterojunction cell that requires a minimal silver consumption of only 1. 4 mg per W. Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) are currently working together with several industrial partners on innovative solutions to drastically reduce silver consumption for silicon heterojunction (HJT) solar cells under the umbrella of the HIT research ...

