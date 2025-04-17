Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Presidential Executive Order

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a mineral exploration company focused on tungsten exploration and development within Nevada, USA, welcomes the recent Executive Order titled "Ensuring National Security and Economic Resilience Through Section 232 Actions on Processed Critical Minerals and Derivative Products" (the "Executive Order") issued by President Donald J. Trump on 15 April 2025.

This directive initiates a national security investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, focusing on U.S. reliance on imported processed critical minerals, including tungsten. The order highlights the vulnerabilities in the current supply chain, particularly the dependence on foreign sources, for minerals essential to defence, energy, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

A link to the Executive Order is provided below:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/ensuring-national-security-and-economic-resilience-through-section-232-actions-on-processed-critical-minerals-and-derivative-products/

Key Sections from the Executive Order potentially benefitting Guardian Metal:

National Security Investigation: Mandates the Secretary of Commerce to assess the impact of imported processed critical minerals on national security.

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: Acknowledges the risks associated with foreign dependence for processed minerals vital to U.S. infrastructure and defence.

Market Distortions: Addresses concerns over foreign market manipulations that threaten the stability and resilience of U.S. industries.

Strategic Importance: Emphasises the necessity of secure domestic sources for minerals such as tungsten to ensure economic prosperity and defence readiness.

Guardian Metal's Nevada-based co-flagship tungsten projects are strategically positioned to contribute to the objectives outlined in this and previously announced Executive Orders. The Company aims to mitigate supply chain risks and support national security initiatives by rapidly advancing its projects aligned with the long-term strategic plan of developing a secure, domestic supply chain of tungsten in the U.S. Tungsten is included in the "Critical Minerals List" published by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) owing to its use in high-strength applications such as defence, aerospace, mining, and high-performance industrial manufacturing.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"This Executive Order from President Trump marks a pivotal advancement in fortifying the United States of America's critical and defence mineral supply chains. The directive's emphasis on assessing and mitigating vulnerabilities associated with imported processed minerals, including tungsten, underscores the strategic imperative of domestic production.

"The invocation of Section 232 and the involvement of the Department of Commerce represents a significant escalation in U.S. critical mineral policy. As demonstrated during President Trump's first term-when Section 232 measures were successfully implemented to support the domestic steel and aluminium industries-we view this development as a strong signal of intent. We look forward to the outcome of the review, with a particular interest in follow-on policies to enhance the competitiveness of U.S.-based tungsten projects.

"Our Nevada-based tungsten projects are uniquely positioned to contribute significantly to this national objective. We are committed to advancing our operations to ensure a resilient and secure supply of tungsten, vital for defence, aerospace, and high-performance industrial applications. This policy direction not only validates our strategic initiatives but also reinforces our dedication to supporting the United States' economic resilience and national security."

Next Steps

Guardian Metal will actively engage with all relevant government agencies to align with the directives outlined in the Executive Order. We are committed to leveraging this supportive policy framework to expedite the responsible development of our Nevada-based projects.

Our team continues to advance technical studies and community engagement initiatives, ensuring we maintain the highest standards of environmental stewardship and social responsibility. These efforts position us well to capitalise on this pivotal moment for domestic mining in the U.S.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

