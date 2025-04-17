Corporate funding in solar fell considerably in the first three months of this year due to policy reversals, tariff shocks and regulatory uncertainties, says a report from Mercom Capital. A quarterly report from Mercom Capital said corporate funding in solar globally reached about $4. 8 billion in Q1, 2025. This is a decline of 41% compared to Q1, 2024 totals of $8. 2 billion in Q1, 2024. "The drop in funding this quarter reflects growing investor caution in response to policy reversals, tariff shocks, and regulatory uncertainties that have forced companies and investors to reassess their strategies," ...

