Effective from 16 April 2025, Franklin Global Trust (FRGT) is the new name for the Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust. The trust's manager Zehrid Osmani, who has been in place since October 2018, and his team are transitioning to Franklin Equity Group, which should further enhance its research capabilities. FRGT's team and investment strategy remain unchanged. At the end of February 2025, Franklin Equity Group had more than $137bn of assets under management. Its focus on high-growth sectors including technology and healthcare should be a good fit for FRGT's approach of seeking innovative companies with long-term growth potential. The board recently announced a reduction in the trust's fee structure, which it believes will ensure the ongoing charge remains competitive and will increase shareholder value.

